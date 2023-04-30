Heidi Klum dons crop-top and tights as she supports husband Tom Kaulitz on the road

The America's Got Talent judge has been married to the Tokio Hotel guitarist since 2019

Heidi Klum threw her support behind husband Tom Kaulitz by joining him as he prepares to embark on his band Tokio Hotel's new European tour.

She was present at the German pop-rock band's rehearsal show in Berlin on Saturday, cheering them on from the sidelines as her 33-year-old husband rocked out.

The 49-year-old supermodel shared a slew of photographs and videos from the rehearsal show, throwing in a selfie of herself with her husband and the band's lead singer, Tom's twin brother Bill.

© Instagram Heidi joined her husband Tom on his Tokio Hotel tour

While they dressed perfectly for the stage, Heidi opted for a more casual look, pairing an ab-baring white crop-top with black tights and patent leather knee-high boots.

In other snippets, she was seen gushing with the band after a smash rehearsal show and driving around Berlin with Tom, even sporting some of the group's merch.

The Beyond the World Tour, their first since 2019's Melancholic Paradise Tour, kicks off on Sunday April 30 in London before performing throughout the continent in May and ending on May 22 in Katowice, Poland.

After filming for the upcoming season of America's Got Talent in Los Angeles, Heidi has been keeping herself busy with post-production on Germany's Next Top Model, currently in the midst of its 18th cycle.

The long-running show, a spin-off of the popular Tyra Banks-helmed America's Next Top Model, continues to extend its record as the longest-running of the Top Model franchise series, with an 18-year run over the second most number of cycles (only behind the American version's 24).

She recently did take a break from promoting the season's episodes by heading out to Coachella with her children, sharing a sweet video of theirs which you can watch below.

Heidi danced around her home for the festival in a white lace pantsuit, pairing a top with bell sleeves with wide-legged pants, all featuring strategic floral cut-outs to allow for some air flow.

The blouse was unbuttoned considerably to provide a peek of skin, with the supermodel letting her hair down as she bounced around, topping off her look with purple eyeshadow and, in true quirky Heidi fashion, toadstool earrings.

