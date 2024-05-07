Heidi Klum and daughter Leni showcase their incredible figures in matching lace lingerie in latest photos

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni stunned in matching lace lingerie for a dazzling new photoshoot, showcasing their flawless figures and undeniable bond.

The duo, renowned for their modeling prowess, effortlessly rocked the latest creations from Italian lingerie brand, Intimissimi.

Heidi, 50, exuded ageless beauty in a cream-colored lace bralette paired with coordinating sheer panties, accentuated by lavender trim and floral designs.

With her trademark blonde locks cascading down her shoulders, she radiated confidence, striking poses that highlighted her toned abs and slim waist.

Leni, at 20, proved to be every bit her mother's daughter, donning a similar cream ensemble that perfectly complemented her curves.

The mother-daughter pair captivated both individually and together, their bond evident as they posed hand in hand, draped in silk robes that mirrored the elegance of their lingerie.

© Intimissimi The mother and daughter posed together for an Intimissimi campaign

Taking to Instagram to share their latest venture, Heidi captioned the post, "Have you already spotted our new @intimissimiofficial campaign? Fine me and @leniklum on billboards all over Germany and please tag us if you see it! Explore the new collection now online and in all Intimissimi stores. #intimissimi #theartofitalianlingerie #heidixintimissimi."

This isn't the first time Heidi and Leni have graced the pages of Intimissimi's campaigns. Last year, they dazzled in a Christmas-themed shoot, showcasing their bond and beauty in an array of captivating lingerie ensembles.

© Getty Heidi stepped out in leather with her daughter Leni

Critics may have raised eyebrows, but for Heidi and Leni, it's all about celebrating confidence, love, and family.

In a candid moment on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Leni revealed her thoughts on her mom's penchant for topless tanning in their California mansion during her childhood.

© Getty Heidi Klum and Leni Klum

"I would have birthday parties at the house, or I would have friends over, like my boyfriend over, and she tans topless by the pool," Leni said.

"And I remember having my girlfriends over, and I'd be so embarrassed and like scared because usually in my friend's families, I never see their moms tanning naked by the pool, but I thought it was normal.

"And my friends would always be like, hmmm, like kind of standoffish, but it was just so normal in our family," Leni added.