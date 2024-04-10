Paris Hilton goes braless and Heidi Klum is all legs as they lead the stars at 2024 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards

The 2024 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards featured some show-stopping glamour at the annual ceremony in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Paris Hilton, Heidi Klum, Jessica Biel, Jenna Dewan, Selma Blair, and many more donned their finest attire for the star-studded event, which was hosted by Zooey Deschanel.

Fashion Trust U.S. is a nonprofit organization supporting emerging design talent, and the evening included awards for ready-to-wear, jewelry, accessories, and recent graduates. This year featured two special award categories including inclusivity and sustainability and nearly $500,000 in funding was given to winners.

The stylish gala entertained guests with a seated dinner, Casamigos specialty cocktails, and a performance by Macy Gray.

Check out the best-dressed stars below…

© Getty Images Heidi Klum Supermodel Heidi Klum looked sensational in her figure-hugging, floor-sweeping denim gown which she wore partially unbuttoned to expose her décolletage and never-ending toned legs.



© Getty Images Paris Hilton Paris Hilton turned heads by going braless underneath this Mugler creation which boasted several large cut-outs and exposed sections of her chest. She teamed her edgy outfit with sheer black tights, black stilettos, and a matching bag.

© Getty Images Kelly Rowland Kelly Rowland was a vision in white and looked like a modern-day bride in her Harbison Studio gown. The gorgeous design featured a floor-sweeping train, a figure-hugging silhouette, exaggerated puffed sleeves, and floral embellishment across the bust.



© Getty Images Zooey Deschanel Host of the event, Zooey Deschanel stood out in her vivid red, fishtail frock, which had a subtle train, plunging neckline, and popped beautifully against her dark hair.



© Getty Images Andra Day Andra Day exposed her incredible physique in this silver sparkling, semi-sheer dress by Zuhair Murad. The intricate design featured billowing sleeves, elegant draping, a center split, and a high neck.



© Getty Images Jenna Dewan Pregnant Jenna Dewan cradled her baby bump in a slinky, plunging, black dress that featured feather embellishment along the skirt, matching feather sleeves, and cut-outs underneath the bust.



© Getty Images Cynthia Erivo Wicked star Cynthia Erivo kept it simple but elegant in her plunging black dress which had a slightly flared and pleated skirt.



© Getty Images Jessica Biel Jessica Biel shunned a dress in favor of wide-legged black pants and a multi-colored, bejeweled top.



© Getty Images Selma Blair Selma Blair was pictured without her cane in this classic black, double-breasted blazer dress that boasted a mini length, ornate buttons, and structured shoulders.



© Getty Images Kelsea Ballerini Country singer Kelsea Ballerini stunned in her black lace gown with a dramatic train, fluted sleeve, and corset detail from Zuhair Murad.



© Getty Images Kristin Davis Kristin Davis showed off her natural new look after dissolving her face fillers in this elegant black dress that boasted a subtle center split, gemstone accents, and a matching cape.



© Getty Images Scout and Tallulah Willis Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughters Scout and Tallulah coordinated in colorful lace mini dresses. Tallulah opted for neon yellow with a black lace overlay, while Scout wore a strapless pink lace dress with semi-sheer tights.

