Paris Hilton goes braless and Heidi Klum is all legs as they lead the stars at 2024 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards

Fashion Trust U.S. is a nonprofit organization supporting emerging design talent, and the evening included awards for ready-to-wear, jewelry, accessories, and recent graduates. This year featured two special award categories including inclusivity and sustainability and nearly $500,000 in funding was given to winners.
The stylish gala entertained guests with a seated dinner, Casamigos specialty cocktails, and a performance by Macy Gray.
Check out the best-dressed stars below…
Heidi Klum
Supermodel Heidi Klum looked sensational in her figure-hugging, floor-sweeping denim gown which she wore partially unbuttoned to expose her décolletage and never-ending toned legs.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton turned heads by going braless underneath this Mugler creation which boasted several large cut-outs and exposed sections of her chest.
She teamed her edgy outfit with sheer black tights, black stilettos, and a matching bag.
Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland was a vision in white and looked like a modern-day bride in her Harbison Studio gown. The gorgeous design featured a floor-sweeping train, a figure-hugging silhouette, exaggerated puffed sleeves, and floral embellishment across the bust.
Zooey Deschanel
Host of the event, Zooey Deschanel stood out in her vivid red, fishtail frock, which had a subtle train, plunging neckline, and popped beautifully against her dark hair.
Andra Day
Andra Day exposed her incredible physique in this silver sparkling, semi-sheer dress by Zuhair Murad. The intricate design featured billowing sleeves, elegant draping, a center split, and a high neck.
Jenna Dewan
Pregnant Jenna Dewan cradled her baby bump in a slinky, plunging, black dress that featured feather embellishment along the skirt, matching feather sleeves, and cut-outs underneath the bust.
Cynthia Erivo
Wicked star Cynthia Erivo kept it simple but elegant in her plunging black dress which had a slightly flared and pleated skirt.
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel shunned a dress in favor of wide-legged black pants and a multi-colored, bejeweled top.
Selma Blair
Selma Blair was pictured without her cane in this classic black, double-breasted blazer dress that boasted a mini length, ornate buttons, and structured shoulders.
Kelsea Ballerini
Country singer Kelsea Ballerini stunned in her black lace gown with a dramatic train, fluted sleeve, and corset detail from Zuhair Murad.
Kristin Davis
Kristin Davis showed off her natural new look after dissolving her face fillers in this elegant black dress that boasted a subtle center split, gemstone accents, and a matching cape.