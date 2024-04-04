Heidi Klum, 50, wows in fitted jeans with bouncy 70s curls

Heidi Klum showed off the versatility of her spring wardrobe as she stepped out for a solo outing in Pasadena on Wednesday.
The America's Got Talent star, 50, looked surprisingly casual when she was spotted wearing a pair of stylish fitted mid-wash blue jeans that grazed her ankles with a slightly distressed hem.
She teamed her waist-cinching denim with a pistachio green figure-skimming roll-neck and a coordinating pastel blazer with boxy shoulders.
The star warmed up her look with an oversized tan bag that matched her belt and snakeskin heels in the same earthy hue. She looked like Hollywood royalty in her oversized reflective gold sunnies and her voluminous bouncy blowout.
The German supermodel also rocked chunky gold hoops and a metallic stiletto manicure. Heidi markedly switched up her look from her last outing in the Californian city.
The Germany's Next Top Model host was spotted going hell for leather in this biker chic tiered midi dress with a sharp collar and a V-neckline. She teamed the killer dress with a pair of knee-high black boots and a chain-adorned shoulder bag.
The star blended her affinity for denim and leather in March when she headed out in a dark wash sleeveless bomber made from zip-adorned denim with a pair of high-shine three-quarter-length pants.
Blazers are a staple in any great spring wardrobe and Heidi has proved that the pistachio piece is not the only great one in her wardrobe. Take a look at the times that the AGT judge made workwear cool…
