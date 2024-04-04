Heidi Klum, 50, wows in fitted jeans with bouncy 70s curls

Heidi Klum showed off the versatility of her spring wardrobe as she stepped out for a solo outing in Pasadena on Wednesday.

The America's Got Talent star, 50, looked surprisingly casual when she was spotted wearing a pair of stylish fitted mid-wash blue jeans that grazed her ankles with a slightly distressed hem.

© Getty Heidi Klum wowed in a pistachio-hued blazer

She teamed her waist-cinching denim with a pistachio green figure-skimming roll-neck and a coordinating pastel blazer with boxy shoulders.

© Getty Heidi always rounds off her street style looks with oversized sunglasses

The star warmed up her look with an oversized tan bag that matched her belt and snakeskin heels in the same earthy hue. She looked like Hollywood royalty in her oversized reflective gold sunnies and her voluminous bouncy blowout.

© Getty Heidi's look is a masterclass in spring dressing

The German supermodel also rocked chunky gold hoops and a metallic stiletto manicure. Heidi markedly switched up her look from her last outing in the Californian city.

© Getty Heidi doubled up on leather

The Germany's Next Top Model host was spotted going hell for leather in this biker chic tiered midi dress with a sharp collar and a V-neckline. She teamed the killer dress with a pair of knee-high black boots and a chain-adorned shoulder bag.

© Getty Heidi looked killer in a leather dress

The star blended her affinity for denim and leather in March when she headed out in a dark wash sleeveless bomber made from zip-adorned denim with a pair of high-shine three-quarter-length pants.

© Getty Heidi mixed denim and leather

Blazers are a staple in any great spring wardrobe and Heidi has proved that the pistachio piece is not the only great one in her wardrobe. Take a look at the times that the AGT judge made workwear cool…

Monochrome moment © Getty The mom-of-three stepped out wearing a major colour block moment, opting for a candy pink look featuring a fitted blazer with sleeves that cut off at the elbow.



With a dress © Getty Why not add a blazer to a silk slip dress? Heidi accessorised this lace-trimmed look with a boxy blazer to add an edge and it was a cool way to add a jacket before the summer heat.



A contrasting colour moment © Getty In 2013, the model looked amazing at the AGT season eight red carpet Radio City Music Hall. She rocked this bold black and white blazer with razor-sharp lapels and asymmetric hem. Rolling the sleeves had Heidi looking effortlessly cool.



Red hot © Getty Heidi opted for another monochrome look in this pillar box red fitted blazer with coordinating wide-leg pants and a plunging bodysuit.



A major throwback © Getty The OG of Heidi Klum blazer looks - her cool-toned brown cord piece worn with a black crop top and low-rise pants to the 2003 book launch of Gigi Levangie Grazer's Maneater in Los Angeles.



