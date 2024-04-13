Coachella 2024: The best-dressed stars including Megan Fox, Shakira, and more

Coachella came back with a bang on Friday – but it's not just the world-class musicians who steal the headlines, it's the jaw-dropping fashion statements too.

Each year, the festival glam gets brighter and bolder, and there are no such things as too much glitter or too many accessories.

From beloved Daisy dukes and sheer dresses to neon colors and this year's must-have cowboy hat, celebrities are bringing their A-game to Indio, California.

Check out the best-dressed stars at Coachella 2024 below…

© Getty Images Megan Fox Megan Fox channeled Western grunge at the Nylon House event and rocked a black cowboy hat with an oversized Nirvana T-shirt, loose-fit jacket, and thigh-high boots. She added wavy extensions to her new blue hair to "give it more Coachella energy", she told People.

© Getty Images Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio looked effortlessly cool in a floor-length white dress which she wore partially unbuttoned to reveal her toned figure. She added a tiny pair of black shorts, and chunky boots, and was later seen with a black leather jacket with elaborate fringe detailing.

© Getty Images Emma Roberts Emma Roberts was also at the CELSIUS Cosmic Desert Event and looked gorgeous in a green and white dress, which she teamed with brown cowboy boots and white-rimmed sunglasses.



© Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter Sabrina Carpenter took to the stage in a minuscule, pleated skirt, which she teamed with a white lace top and gold jacket. Her rumored boyfriend, Barry Keoghan was spotted in the audience cheering her on during her set.

© Getty Images Barry Keoghan Speaking of Barry, he attended the CELSIUS Cosmic Desert Event earlier in the day, displaying his bulging muscles in a white Versace tank top, Burberry shorts, and a matching Burberry neck wrap.



© Instagram Heidi Klum Heidi Klum stood out in a neon green, lace dress that exposed her supermodel physique. In typical festival style, she added long, black boots, layers of necklaces, and a wide-brimmed hat.



© Instagram Paris Hilton Paris Hilton looked like a boho bride in her off-the-shoulder, white, semi-sheer dress that boasted corset detailing, and a ruffled tiered skirt with a center split. Adding to her forest nymph aesthetic, Paris rocked a white roses headband on top of her head and styled her blonde hair into loose waves.

© Getty Images Shakira Shakira made a surprise appearance during Argentinian DJ Bizarrap's set in a yellow, red, and black mini-dress with matching knee-high boots that looked like colorful strings wrapped around her body. During her performance, she announced that she is "finally" going on tour and will kick off the Shakira, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, in November.

