Heidi Klum, 50, is a total vixen in leather coat and sky-high heels

Heidi Klum never fails to impress fans with her daring outfits, and the star looked better than ever in a red leather ensemble as she arrived to film America's Got Talent in LA on Friday.

The German supermodel was a vision in a longline red coat and a matching button-up leather shirt, paired with blue wash denim jeans and red stiletto heels.

© JOCE/Bauer-Griffin Heidi styled the leather coat with a pair of high-waisted jeans

Accessorized to perfection as always, Heidi, 50, elevated the stylish look with a Dolce & Gabbana red leather bag, a pair of oversized tinted sunglasses, and gold statement earrings, while her hair was styled in voluminous bouncy waves with face-framing bangs.

Heidi opted for a similar color block look on Thursday, straying away from her usual bold style for a more low-key ensemble. The mother-of-four looked spring-ready in a pair of ankle-grazing jeans, teamed with a pastel green turtleneck underneath her fitted blazer in a matching shade. The star held a brown Birkin bag which complemented her snakeskin heels and chunky gold earrings.

© JOCE/Bauer-Griffin Heidi was a springtime dream in the pistachio green blazer

The Sunglasses At Night hitmaker has been nailing her outfits lately, and earlier in the week, Heidi turned heads in a vampy backless leather dress with a tiered design, a collar, and a plunging neckline. Heidi rocked head-to-toe leather despite the warm California leather, teaming the black dress with a pair of black knee-high boots.

© Getty Heidi looked gorgeous in the all-black outfit

Heidi's daughter Leni, 19, has been following in her mother's modeling footsteps, and the pair were seen posing together last week for a campaign photoshoot with lingerie brand Intimissimi.

Heidi sizzled in race lace lingerie for the snapshot, while her lookalike daughter looked stunning in a red camisole with a lace trim. The mother-daughter duo could have passed for sisters as they posed with their hair styled in similar voluminous blowouts.

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni stun in latest lingerie campaign

Heidi shares her four children Leni, 19, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14 with her ex-husband Seal. The former couple met when the Germany's Next Top Model star was just two weeks pregnant with Leni, whom Seal went on to officially adopt in 2009.