Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban pack on the PDA at 2023 Met Gala

The theme for the 2023 Met Gala is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty"

Nicole Kidman couldn't be more thrilled to be on the Met Gala carpet once again, her first appearance since 2016, and she was joined by her husband Keith Urban.

The two couldn't keep their hands off each other on the cream carpet, surrounded by photographers as they leaned in to kiss each other and whisper and giggle.

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith brought the PDA to the Met Gala carpet

The 55-year-old and her musician husband made for the picture perfect pair on the carpet, with Keith letting his wife stand alone as well to shine and show off her gown.

Nicole and Keith, also 55, last made a major public appearance together at the Academy Awards held in March where they cozied up on the champagne carpet once again.

The theme for this year's Met Gala is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," a tribute to the legendary fashion designer and figure who revolutionized the brands Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, Balmain, Patou, and of course his own eponymous brand.

It had earlier been announced that Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Vogue editor Anna Wintour are acting as the co-chairs of the 2023 event, with some of them having already made their appearances on the carpet, check them out here.

Nicole paid the ultimate tribute to Karl by wearing the exact gown he designed for her for the 2004 Chanel No. 5 commercial she starred in.

Baz Luhrmann, the star's Moulin Rouge director, helmed the commercial as well, which featured a famous actress running away from a premiere.

The haute couture Chanel gown is made of pink silk tulle with a four-meter train and embroidered with 250 pink ostrich feathers, and over 3,000 silver crystals and sequins.

© Getty Images The actress wore the same gown Karl Lagerfeld designed for her 2004 Chanel No. 5 commercial

Nicole slyly alluded to the choice earlier in the day on social media, sharing the commercial on her Instagram and captioning it: "Running to The Met."

Her celebrity friends gushed over her look and the spot itself, with Kim Petras simply commenting: "OMG," and Rebel Wilson quipping: "Just run to the AMC theatre."

