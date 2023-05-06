Rishi Sunak's billionaire heiress wife Akshata Murthy has Cinderella moment in glittering blue dress

The UK Prime Minister and his wife were in attendance at King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey

The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Ashkata Murthy were amongst the high profile guests in attendance at Westminster Abbey for King Charles' coronation on Saturday 6 May.

Ashkata, 43, stepped into the Abbey wearing a Cinderella-blue satin dress adorned with a regal botanical satin print. Her structured tea dress featured romantic puff sleeves, a waist-cinching belt and silhouette-enhancing A-line skirt, which she paired with contrasting black accessories.

The raven-haired heiress styled her tresses into an elegant chignon, elevating her occasionwear with a floral fascinator. Ashkata added an ebony clutch and midnight-hued pointed toe heels, giving an exquisite finish to her luxury ensemble.



Rishi channelled sartorial synergy with his wife of 13 years, wearing a suave tailcoat and cobalt tie to twin with Ashkata's blue attire.

© Getty British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy

The couple's presence at Westminster Abbey comes after the pair were invited to an exclusive coronation reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday 5 May.

Dressing to perfection, Ashkata's sartorial elegance once again reigned supreme at the evening reception. The businesswoman and fashion designer donned a broderie anglaise layered gown from royal-favourite brand, Self Portrait.

© Getty Images British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani on Friday

Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?



An accomplished academic, having undertaken an MBA at Stanford University, Ashkata Murthy is also a fashion lover at heart. She abandoned a career in finance and marketing to launch her eponymous clothing label Akshata back in 2011.

"It's as cool to hang an original Gond painting in a New York penthouse as it is to own a creation by an established artist. I apply that same logic to clothing: Why not wear a hip summer frock inspired by cave paintings in India and team it with a Marc Jacobs scarf?" she told Vogue India in 2011.

