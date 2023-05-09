I'm a Celeb's Carol Vorderman wows in head-turning LBD

Carol Vorderman is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to glamorous dressing, and on Monday, the star turned heads in a figure-sculpting LBD.

Taking to Instagram, the 62-year-old presenter shared a video of herself perfecting her runway walk from the comfort of her home. She looked flawless wearing a skin-tight black midi dress complete with ultra-flattering ruched details, dramatic shoulders and buttons galore.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman stuns in gold bikini

For a seamless, monochromatic look, Carol finished off her power look with a pair of sky-high black boots. She styled her choppy locks into mermaid-esque waves and accentuated her hazel-hued eyes with sweeping eyeliner.

In her caption, Carol teased: "Are you ready for another week of Perfect 10? [heart emoji]. I hope you're all having a lovely bank holiday weekend… Head over to @perfect10carol, wherever you get your podcasts or the link in my bio to get today's episode. Sending love Xxx."

© Instagram The TV star looked so glam

The stars fans and friends were quick to heap praise on Carol, with one noting: "You look INCREDIBLE!!" while a second gushed: "As a woman I can honestly say Carol you look better now than you ever did in your 20's. Blooming!!! Keep rocking life my darling."

LOOK: Carol Vorderman's Welsh home is a paradise retreat

MORE: How much do the I'm A Celebrity 2023 stars get paid?

A third penned: "Absolutely gorgeous," and a fourth simply commented: "Love your dress, you look fab."

It's been a busy few weeks for Carol who is currently taking part in the latest spin-off of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!She is battling it out against a host of famous faces in a bid to be crowned the 'I'm a Celebrity Legend'.

© Getty Carol at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2021

Some of the big names in the line-up for the new version of the reality show include Fatima Whitbread, Shaun Ryder, Helen Flanagan and Jordan Banjo.

It's been confirmed that the final episode of I'm a Celebrity: South Africa will air on Friday 12 May on ITV1 and ITVX. The finale will run for 90 minutes between 9 pm and 10.30 pm. The first episode of the spin-off series aired on Monday 24 April, meaning the spin-off series will have run for a two-week stint.

And during her time on the show, Carol has debuted several striking bikinis. Never one to shy away from a bold look, the TV star recently styled out a daring, halterneck bikini top in a bright tangerine orange shade. She teamed the top with a camo belt and a pair of blue leggings as she relaxed in camp following the "contraband" controversy.

© Instagram The I'm a Celeb contestant showcased her hourglass figure

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.