I'm a Celeb's Carol Vorderman wows in head-turning LBD

Carol Vorderman is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to glamorous dressing, and on Monday, the star turned heads in a figure-sculpting LBD.
Taking to Instagram, the 62-year-old presenter shared a video of herself perfecting her runway walk from the comfort of her home. She looked flawless wearing a skin-tight black midi dress complete with ultra-flattering ruched details, dramatic shoulders and buttons galore.
For a seamless, monochromatic look, Carol finished off her power look with a pair of sky-high black boots. She styled her choppy locks into mermaid-esque waves and accentuated her hazel-hued eyes with sweeping eyeliner.
In her caption, Carol teased: "Are you ready for another week of Perfect 10? [heart emoji]. I hope you're all having a lovely bank holiday weekend… Head over to @perfect10carol, wherever you get your podcasts or the link in my bio to get today's episode. Sending love Xxx."
The stars fans and friends were quick to heap praise on Carol, with one noting: "You look INCREDIBLE!!" while a second gushed: "As a woman I can honestly say Carol you look better now than you ever did in your 20's. Blooming!!! Keep rocking life my darling."
A third penned: "Absolutely gorgeous," and a fourth simply commented: "Love your dress, you look fab."
It's been a busy few weeks for Carol who is currently taking part in the latest spin-off of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!She is battling it out against a host of famous faces in a bid to be crowned the 'I'm a Celebrity Legend'.
Some of the big names in the line-up for the new version of the reality show include Fatima Whitbread, Shaun Ryder, Helen Flanagan and Jordan Banjo.
It's been confirmed that the final episode of I'm a Celebrity: South Africa will air on Friday 12 May on ITV1 and ITVX. The finale will run for 90 minutes between 9 pm and 10.30 pm. The first episode of the spin-off series aired on Monday 24 April, meaning the spin-off series will have run for a two-week stint.
And during her time on the show, Carol has debuted several striking bikinis. Never one to shy away from a bold look, the TV star recently styled out a daring, halterneck bikini top in a bright tangerine orange shade. She teamed the top with a camo belt and a pair of blue leggings as she relaxed in camp following the "contraband" controversy.
