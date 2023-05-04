Carol Vorderman is a goddess in curve-hugging leather ensemble

Carol Vorderman is always looking flawless and the popular presenter never wastes an opportunity to showcase her daring looks with her devoted fanbase.

On Thursday, the former Countdown star took to Instagram where she posed inside a radio studio while highlighting all of her curves in her latest ensemble. The star looked picture-perfect in a gorgeous leather coat that was partially unzipped alongside a beige jumper underneath. Her bouncy blonde locks flowed down the side of her face while she accentuated her beauty with a stunning face of makeup.

In her caption, she said: "Busy day in studio.....loving it. See you later on the telly box. @imacelebrity @itv 9pm and straight after here on Insta Live," finishing it off with a heart emoji.

Her fans loved the sensual image, as one enthused: "Oh gawd. I actually love you Carol," while a second shared: "You look absolutely stunning in leather hun."

A third added: "You should come with a health warning, just too damn hot," while a fourth commented: "I like your leather jacket. You have the loveliest smile of any woman in the world." Many others just shared strings of flame emojis in the comments.

Carol wowed in her daring look

Carol's phenomenal physique is the result of dozens of hours spent in the gym and on Wednesday she blew her followers away as she showed off just how flexible she could get thanks to her fitness routines.

Giving her hamstring an excellent stretch, Carol lay on a gym mat with her left leg perpendicular to the ground. The stunning 62-year-old wore an all-black skintight workout outfit with lime green trainers and kept her long blonde locks flowing loose.

Carol is a fan of a leather look

Other pictures showed the star lifting weights and standing and stretching triumphantly. The This Morning star captioned them: "I love a gym workout with @meldeane12… BOOOM! Outfit: @stronger."

Her fans rushed to compliment her and share how awestruck they were by her flexibility, with one writing: "Wish I was that flexible Carol". Others added: "Yes, Carol, slay," and: "Looking amazing xx," while a fourth commented: "Impossible".

