Carol Vorderman showcases phenomenal physique in head-turning orange bikini

Carol Vorderman never ceases to amaze with her incredible bikini body, and the beautiful presenter turned heads on Friday when she shared photos from her time on I'm a Celebrity: All-Stars.

In a carousel of images, Carol styled out a daring orange halterneck orange bikini top that she had paired with a camo belt and blue leggings as she relaxed in camp following the "contraband" controversy that erupted on the show. The daring item highlighted her stunning physique showcasing her hourglass figure, even if the star seemed a little nervous about her bikini moment hitting the screen.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman stuns in gold bikini

In her caption, she shared: "I'M A CELEBRITY EP 4. Well contraband caused a bit of a fierce evening in camp last night.....Whoah. It went on a while for sure....the bag kept going backwards and forwards while people revealed more and more contraband..."

She added: "Anyway keep watching for more revelations!!! Meanwhile bikini time....eek..."

SEE: 5 rare photos of Carol Vorderman with her lookalike daughter Katie

Fans were amazed by Carol's gorgeous snaps, as one enthused: "Bikini time wow more like," and a second joked: "The camera man really likes bikinis."

A third added: "The Queen of Wales and absolutely incredible looking for a lady of her age," while a fourth shared: "You're the only reason I'm watching the show."

It seems like fans can expect a few more bikini moments during the show, as last week, Carol revealed the amount that she had brought with her, modelling them all to perfection on her social media feed.

She wore her blonde tresses down loose and elevated her sultry beach look with a sleek white manicure.

DISCOVER: Everything you need to know about Carol Vorderman: her family and home life revealed

EXCLUSIVE: Carol Vorderman shares the secret to body confidence at 62

Sharing the photos with her Instagram followers, Carol penned: "These pics are from when we were coming to the end of our covid isolation before we went into camp.

"Swimsuits or bikinis? I couldn't make my mind up [thinking face emoji]. All days could only be spent exercising and lolling around... not allowed to leave the tent lodge for obvious reasons. I loved these days chilling but getting very excited for what's to come..."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.