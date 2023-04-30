Carol Vorderman looks 'smoking' in tight-fitting leather skirt you have to see

The former Countdown star is known for her amazing style

Carol Vorderman frequently floors fans with her incredible fashion looks and Friday's ensemble was no different.

The former Countdown star posed for an Instagram post, rocking a tight-fitting brown leather skirt, paired with a long-sleeved, olive-hued top featuring a cross-over neckline and nude boots.

She penned in the caption: "We've had a fun week over on @perfect10carol. Simply head to wherever you get your podcasts (or to the in my bio) to get the 5 episodes from this week.

"Trust me, there's no better way to start your weekend and as always, let me know what scores you get in the comments below xx," she added before sharing details about her outfit: "Top: @karen_millen. Skirt: @fashionnova. Boots @egoofficial."

Carol's followers were quick to praise the glamorous look in the comments section, including This Morning's Josie Gibson, who wrote: "Smoking!"

© Instagram Carol Vorderman looked sensational in a tight-fitting leather skirt

One fan commented: "Stunning, you look absolutely gorgeous," while another added: "Fantastic Carol, you're looking great."

Carol often shows off her amazing figure on her Instagram page and recently wowed fans with a series of bikini photos. Ahead of the launch of I'm A Celebrity South Africa, which she is currently appearing in, she took to Instagram to share a carousel of images. "These pics are from when we were coming to the end of our covid isolation before we went into camp," she wrote in the caption.

"Swimsuits or bikinis? I couldn't make my mind up. All days could only be spent exercising and lolling around...not allowed to leave the tent lodge for obvious reasons. I loved these days chilling but getting very excited for what's to come…"

The new reality series sees returning campmates head to South Africa's Kruger National Park for a chance to be crowned an 'I'm a Celebrity Legend'.

During a recent appearance on BBC One's The One Show, Carol spoke about her experience in camp and revealed how the new show differs from the regular series. She told hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp: "It's quite a different setup, isn't it? The trials are brutal, quite honestly, brutal.

"And to get rid of people, if you like, it was all head-to-head trials, so competitive."

