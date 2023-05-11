Janette Manrara sizzles in daring bump-skimming dress for evening with husband Aljaz

Janette Manrara has had fans obsessed with her flawless slew of pregnancy looks but on Wednesday, the mother-to-be upped the ante in a ravishing bump-skimming gown for an evening out with her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Strictly Come Dancing professional was a vision as she headed to Pride of Manchester alongside her beau. For the exciting event, Janette wore a gorgeous blush-rose Lavish Alice gown that featured a daring thigh split and an off-the-shoulder neckline which was adorned with dramatic ruching.

Janette Manrara dazzles in thigh-split gown for night out with husband Aljaz Skorjanec

Captioning a selection of loved-up red carpet snaps with Aljaz, she penned: "Mum and dad to be got dressed up tonight for a wonderful reason! Great evening celebrating the #PrideOfManchester. It was our first time attending and we will definitely be back. Such wonderful individuals who really are making a BIG difference in their communities. Congratulations to all of the winners! Now that we are living up north it’s wonderful to get to know some of our local heroes!"

Completing her spring evening ensemble was a pair of statement earrings from Freemans and a pair of classic nude Louboutin heels which featured an ultra-glam pointed toe. As for her hair, the star opted to wear her choppy brunette locks down and straight.

© Dominic Lipinski Janette and Aljaz can't wait to become parents

She even confessed she did her own makeup which looked flawless. The star's camera-ready look was comprised of fluttery fake eyelashes, brushes of warm bronzer and nude lipstick.

Aljaz looked very handsome in the snaps wearing an all-black ensemble comprised of a black suit jacket and trousers and a black shirt. The star was ever the doting dad-to-be in the collection of photos from the event and could be seen cradling his wife's tummy.

© Dominic Lipinski The star cradled her bump

In the other pictures, Janette posed alone and was truly glowing as she proudly displayed her bump in a variety of positions and was beaming from ear-to-ear.

Friends and fans of the star rushed to the comments. Ashley Roberts replied writing: "Glowing." One fan penned: "You both look amazing!! Hope you had a lovely night!" A second added: "What a beautiful baby bump." A third wrote: "Aaww how amazing….what incredible people and mummy and daddy look so happy," alongside a heart emoji.

© Dominic Lipinski Janette looked flawless

Pregnancy certainly looks good on the It's Take Two, host who recently gushed about how brilliant her experience has been so far.

She told Alex Jones last Wednesday: "I feel good. We are very very lucky, very blessed to have a great pregnancy the baby is doing really well, so yes we are happy, so so happy.

Janette looked gorgeous in gold on the One Show

"I have to give Aljaz massive massive kudos because he has been the most incredible husband and partner through this whole pregnancy he's brilliant, he's going to be super dad! He can't wait!

Keep scrolling to see more of Janette's pregnancy looks…

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.