Janette Manrara looks radiant with blossoming baby bump in husband Aljaz's video

Strictly dancer Aljaz Skorjanec has shared a sweet video of his wife Janette Manrara, who is expecting the couple's first child.

Taking to his Instagram page, the excited dad-to-be shared a behind the scenes clip of Janette with her glam squad, makeup artist Summer and her stylist Gayle.

Aljaz wrote: "Look who I'm with, Gayle right there, 'Hello!' and then this side we have Bucka (Janette), Summer and the baby, oh yeah! And we're on a beautiful golf course. It's a golf themed day today, yeah can't wait."

Radiant Janette looked stunning in a houndstooth print monochrome dress and smiled at Aljaz with a protective hand on her bump.

The same day, Janette and Aljaz, enjoyed a meal together at San Carlo, with Aljaz posting a video of the date on his Instagram Stories.

Aljaz shared a clip of his wife browsing the menu in her seat across the table. He penned in the caption: "It's a date," before tagging Janette and the restaurant.

The professional dancers are over the moon at their pregnancy news, with their baby due this summer.

Revealing the exciting announcement in an exclusive interview with HELLO! in February, the couple revealed they had been preparing to go through IVF when they found out the happy news.

Detailing his reaction, Aljaz said: "I was beside myself… I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long."

He added: "We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

Janette recently appeared on The One Show to promote a Disney concert which she is hosting to mark 100 years of the franchise. She also opened up about her pregnancy and revealed she has been singing one special Disney song to her bump.

She said: "I feel good. We are very very lucky, very blessed to have a great pregnancy the baby is doing really well, so yes we are happy, so so happy. I sing So This Is Love from Cinderella because whenever I hear the lyrics I just think of the baby, and I'm like oh my god, this is what real love feels like.

"I mean, I love Aljaz - in case he is watching! It's a different level of connection that you feel and the lyrics of that song from Cinderella really resonate with me and the baby and I keep saying, the baby is going to really become a Disney fan because even in the womb, it's listening to Disney music, and now on the tour."

Gushing about the dad-to-be, she continued: "I have to give Aljaz massive massive kudos because he has been the most incredible husband and partner through this whole pregnancy he's brilliant, he's going to be super dad! He can't wait!"

Janette revealed that Aljaz also sings Disney songs to their unborn little one.

