Janette Manrara looks effortlessly beautiful during special date with Aljaz Skorjanec How beautiful!

It Takes Two host Janette Manrara and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec are frequently couple goals, and on Monday evening they treated each other to a romantic date – and Janette looked beautiful.

The loved-up couple headed out to a Winter Wonderland and the presenter made sure to wrap up warm in a gorgeous tan puffer coat and a black bobble hat. She seemed to have decided against going for some gloves, but she was holding a warm coffee – which was sure to be keeping her hands nice and toasty!

WATCH: Janette Manrara stuns in puffer jacket during date with husband Aljaz Skorjanec

Aljaz had also made sure to dress weather appropriately, wearing a black puffer jacket over a black top, complete with a bobble hat that matched his wife's.

Janette shared several clips from their night out, including Aljaz getting a bit nervous before they headed onto a rollercoaster that looked terrifying.

Updating fans after their experience, she said: "We did the rollercoaster." Motioning to her husband, she added: "You had tears in your eyes from the screaming and the laughing," as Aljaz dubbed the ride "amazing".

The star looked beautiful as she wrapped up warm

Janette and Aljaz married in 2017 in three lavish ceremonies held in London, as well as their respective home countries, the United States and Slovenia.

Speaking on a recent HELLO! Strictly Insider, the former Strictly pro revealed how she first fell in love with Aljaz as she lamented his elimination from the show.

"But I miss watching him dance, I love watching him dance," she explained. "As his wife, I think I fell in love with him the first time I watched him dance, so I missed him and Sara, but the show was so brilliant."

Aljaz was a little worried about the ride

And despite speculation that this year could be his final on the popular BBC1 show, Janette was quick to reassure fans saying that no "discussions" had taken place about that.

Aljaz competed alongside Dragons' Den star Sara Davies, but the pair were sadly eliminated a few weeks ago, after losing in the dance-off against Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin.

Janette meanwhile left the show earlier this year, as she joined the sister programme It Takes Two following the departure of Zoe Ball.

Her husband treated her to an unexpected surprise on her birthday as she presented the show – which ultimately left her in tears.

