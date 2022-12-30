Strictly's Janette Manrara shows off never-ending legs in chic mini skirt The professional dancer jetted off to Miami

Strictly's Janette Manrara showed off her incredibly sculpted legs in the most flattering ensemble on Thursday.

Over on Instagram, the Miami-born professional dancer posted a carousel of joyous photos from her night out celebrating alongside her husband, Aljaž Škorjanec.

Janette looked lovely in a chic all-black outfit featuring a ruched blouse with statement shoulder pads and a gorgeous mini skirt. The 39-year-old teamed her glam outfit with a pair of towering strappy sandals, pearl drop earrings and a sophisticated waist-cinching belt.

Aljaž, meanwhile, looked particularly dapper in a smart, caramel-hued polo top and a pair of navy chinos.

The presenter posed up a storm

"Amazing night at @eltucanmiami catching up w/ some old friends! Thank you @__mattiagalante for looking after us! The 3 Amigos reunited in Miami for 1 night only!," the It Takes Two presenter penned in the caption.

Fans were quick to heap praise on the loved-up couple, with one writing: "You look stunning," whilst a second remarked: "Omg you're absolutely stunning."

Janette and Aljaž enjoyed a night out in Miami

"Ahhhh I love this!" gushed a third, and a fourth noted: "Woooow," followed by a red heart emoji.

Janette's latest update comes after the TV star shared a candid glimpse into her relationship with Aljaž, 32. Reflecting on their work schedules, Janette revealed how the duo have managed to carve out more time for each other.

"When he was doing Strictly, I would barely see him because we were on different schedules. It takes over your life so now I spend a lot more time with him, which is really nice," she told The Mirror.

The loved-up couple tied the knot in 2017

The couple first met in 2010 when Janette flew to London to perform alongside Aljaž in Burn The Floor. There was an instant attraction, with Janette saying her now-husband looked like Prince Charming while Aljaž joked he was ready to propose after just five hours.

Seven years later, the lovebirds exchanged vows in three "perfectly imperfect" celebrations in London, Slovenia and Miami.

