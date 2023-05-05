Janette Manrara dazzles in daring gold dress for TV exciting appearance ahead of due date

Janette Manrara was a vision on Wednesday night when she stepped out looking sensational during an appearance on The One Show.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 39-year-old flaunted her blossoming baby bump in an elevated gold gown which featured a dramatic low V neckline. The former Strictly Come Dancing professional looked flawless and added a pair of strappy black heels and a simple gold chain necklace to complete the stylish look.

Janette looked gorgeous in gold

As for her hair, Janette opted to wear her choppy tresses down and straight and opted for a glamorous face of camera-ready makeup, comprised of lashings of mascara, warm bronzer and glossy pink lips - perfection!

On the show, Janette was promoting a Disney concert she is hosting to mark 100 years of the franchise. She also opened up about her pregnancy and revealed she has been singing one special Disney song to her bump.

Janette is expecting her first baby

"I feel good. We are very very lucky, very blessed to have a great pregnancy the baby is doing really well, so yes we are happy, so so happy. I sing So This Is Love, from Cinderella because whenever I hear the lyrics I just think of the baby, and I'm like oh my god, this is what real love feels like.

"I mean, I love Aljaz - in case he is watching! It's a different level of connection that you feel and the lyrics of that song from Cinderella really resonate with me and the baby and I keep saying, the baby is going to really become a Disney fan because even in the womb, it's listening to Disney music, and now on the tour.

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock The dancer gushed about her husband

Gushing about the dad-to-be, she continued: "I have to give Aljaz massive massive kudos because he has been the most incredible husband and partner through this whole pregnancy he's brilliant, he's going to be super dad! He can't wait!

Janette revealed that Aljaz also sings Disney songs to their unborn little one - so sweet!

The It Takes Two host has recently been on a family trip to Disney in Orlando where you could certainly see their family love for the franchise.

Explaining the special reason Disney so much to her, Janette revealed: "It was my parents, my dad was a huge huge Disney fan so we had Disney films on at home all the time.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Janette's recent trip to Disneyworld…

© Instagram The mother-to-be treated her family to a trip to Disney in April

© Disney Janette Manrara posing competition winner Kathryn Chung

© Disney Janette, Mickey and Minnie aboard Disney Cruise Line, Disney Wish

© Disney The star said her Disney love started from her childhood

© Disney Janette cradling her baby bump whilst posing with Mickey and Minnie Mouse

© Disney Janette, who is a huge fan of Disney, spent some time with Goofy

