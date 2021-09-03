Aljaz Skorjanec has perfect response to wife Janette Manrara's major fashion moment

Janette Manrara has been impressing fans with her presenting skills on BBC Morning Live, but her fashion moments have also been making a huge impression.

MORE: Janette Manrara on making relationship with Aljaz Skorjanec work ahead of 10-year anniversary

On Friday's edition the former Strictly professional dancer wowed in a gorgeous pink mini dress, which also highlighted her incredibly toned legs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec attempt to announce their new podcast

Janette completed her outfit with a killer pair of heels, as she flashed a huge smile at the camera.

She kept her caption simple, as she wrote: "Good morning", and added the sun emoji.

Fans were mostly left speechless by the incredible post, including the star's husband Aljaz Skorjanec, who posted a heart emoji.

Former Strictly star Daisy Lowe posted a string of heart eyes face emojis, while one fan wrote: "You are a ray of sunshine."

Fans were blown away by the look

Janette stunned fans earlier this year, when she revealed on The One Show, that she would no longer be competing on Strictly, and would instead be presenting on sister show It Takes Two.

MORE: Janette Manrara reveals happiness at return to dancing

MORE: Janette Manrara has the best birthday tribute for Strictly co-star

At the weekend, the star returned to Elstree Studios, where she got a little emotional.

The former Strictly pro opened up about what it was like to go back to a place she used to spend so much time at, adding a star emoji as she captioned the video: "First time back, but not as a pro… bittersweet feelings."

On a happier note, Janette and Aljaz recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, and Janette posted the sweetest tribute as she shared a photo from their wedding.

The 37-year-old wore a beautiful strapless wedding dress by Julien Macdonald, which was inspired by Audrey Hepburn in one of Janette's favourite films, Sabrina.

The couple have been going from strength to strength

She held a big white bouquet while leaning her head towards Aljaz, who looked dapper in a white shirt and cream suit. Their wedding guests could be seen standing in front of their seats in the outdoor venue.

Over the course of three weeks, Janette and Aljaz enjoyed three wedding ceremonies with their friends and family in London, Florida and Slovenia.

Their London nuptials were held at the Victorian Bath House in Bishopsgate, while another of their celebrations was a beautiful outdoor ceremony and reception with their family and friends, with guests including Frankie Bridge, Oti Mabuse and Anton du Beke.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.