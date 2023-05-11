Mindy Kaling highlights body transformation in slinky black swimsuit after 30lbs weight loss

Mindy Kaling is "feeling really confident" in her body following her reported 30lbs weight loss – and it certainly shows in her latest swimsuit photos.

The 43-year-old unveiled her collaboration with swimwear brand Andie on Wednesday, and they have since shared more photos of the actress modeling her 33-piece collection, which consists of bathing suits, bikinis, and cover-ups, and she looks incredible in every image.

One picture shows the TV star lounging by the edge of a swimming pool wearing a slinky black one-piece dubbed 'The Marco', which boasts supportive straps, a V-neckline, and a flattering fit.

Mindy modeling 'The Marco One Piece'

A second photo sees Mindy strolling on the beach with the wind in her hair wearing 'The Malibu One Piece' in a deep green hue, which is described as "an effortless mix of sporty and sexy with a high, snap-front neckline for versatile perfection".

Mindy's body transformation hasn't gone unnoticed by her fans, and she recently admitted that while the interest is "flattering", it can also be overwhelming at times.

"I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately," she told People. "I feel great."

Mindy looks gorgeous in 'The Malibu One Piece'

"I know people are really interested in my body and the changes in my body, and I think it's flattering and sometimes it's just a little much, so I don't try to tune it in too much. The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy."

Mindy's weight loss secrets include 20 miles of running or hiking each week and weightlifting with her trainer. "It's really a big commitment," she admitted. "It's hard with two kids that I wake up really early and I fit it in — and I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in, get an extra mile in," she added, referring to her children Spencer Avu, two, and her daughter Katherine 'Kit' Swati, five.

"I just tell myself I have to do basically 20 miles a week of either hiking or running. And so that's been incredibly helpful to me," she continued.

© Instagram Mindy has reportedly lost 30lbs

When Mindy shared the announcement of her debut swimwear collection, she posted a sun-soaked photograph of herself posing on the beach wearing a one-piece called 'The Amalfi' in the color 'Daffodil' – a "timeless essential" that features a scoop neck and adjustable straps for "stylish support".

She wrote on Instagram: "I bet you didn't know my side hustle was swimsuit design. I am so excited to launch my first-ever swimwear collection (!!) in collaboration with Andie!

"I designed new limited edition styles, and also re-imagined classic Andie suits in bold + fun Mindy-approved colors (but also some classic colors if you're, like, just trying to be chill)."

© Andie Swim Mindy announced her new collaboration with Andie Swim on Instagram

She added: "I am not crazy about trying on swimsuits. In fact, I kind of famously despise it? But these are so flattering, I promise your new favorite suit is in this collection, available in sizes XS - XXXL. Enjoy!"

The star quickly received compliments from her many followers, some leaving comments along the lines of: "Mindy we all need to know what your exercise regime is. You look fabulous (well you always looked fab but you are glowing inside and out!)" Another also said: "This is INCREDIBLE! Picking swimsuits can be a daunting process. Love this collaboration!" with a third adding: "Is there anything Mindy CAN'T do???"

See more photos of Mindy's body transformation below...

© Instagram Mindy runs or hikes 20 miles every week

© Getty Images Mindy is feeling more confident than ever with her body

© Getty Images Mindy doesn't restrict her food but eats smaller portions

© Photo: Instagram Mindy has upped her fashion game since losing weight

