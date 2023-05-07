Mindy Kaling wows in plunging jumpsuit and sky-high heels – and it's dazzling

The star of The Mindy Project and The Office was feeling her Studio 54 fantasy

Mindy Kaling brought a touch of glitz and old Hollywood glamor to her latest look, which she showed off on Instagram with a slew of new photos.

The actress, 43, looked incredible in her blinding red sequined jumpsuit that accentuated her toned physique, featuring a deep plunging neckline and wide pants that barely covered-up the heels she wore underneath.

She not only carried a clutch to match and coordinated her make-up accordingly, she even styled her jet black locks into bouncy curls on the sides to match her Studio 54 vibe.

To further solidify what her source of inspiration was, she included a photo of Bianca Jagger sporting a similarly sequined red dress with a beret, which she wore to a Studio 54 party in the 1970s.

"I am excited for my first Studio 54 themed party because I get to use these emojis!!!!" she captioned her post, including several dancing man and disco ball emojis.

"You look AMAZING!!!!!" Kerry Washington enthused, while rapper Princess Nokia deemed her "Mindy Jagger," and Vanity Fair Editor-in-Chief Radhika Jones simply commented: "Excellent work."

It followed her equally dazzling showing at Monday's Met Gala, where she wore an off-white Jonathan Simkhai dress with a fitted bodice that trailed into a hoop skirt and train.

She wore a floor-length pencil skirt underneath, styling her hair into a sleek ponytail, bringing a bit of glitter into her make-up to match the dazzling paneling on the outfit.

"Simkhai and his LA-based team of ateliers are perfectionists," she told Marie Claire on the carpet. "I feel so confident in the gown."

© Getty Images The actress attended the Met Gala on Monday in a Jonathan Simkhai design

The actress and writer shared a video after the event that captured the behind-the-scenes process of making the spectacular gown, from fitting and final tailoring to her glam and quirky candid moments.

"Behind the seams! Watch my @simkhai gown come to life, feat. me," she wrote alongside her video, appropriately soundtracked by Taylor Swift's "Style."

She received a wave of compliments once again, with Reese Witherspoon saying: "Wow!! Love this whole process! Stunning," while a fan added: "You are radiating from the inside out!!! THOSE SHOES TOOOO!! Absolutely LOVE you and your entire look. 10's across the board!"

