Mindy Kaling shows off sensational physique in swimsuit photo alongside exciting announcement

The star of The Mindy Project and The Office is taking things to the beach

Kelly Kapoor's going to the beach, and we're all hopping in! Mindy Kaling took to social media to announce that she was part of an exciting new collaboration.

The actress, 43, revealed that she was partnering up with swimwear brand Andie Swim on a new line of one-piece swimsuits.

The brand, which has even collaborated with Demi Moore and her daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah in the past, launched their new Mindy One Piece fits, which you can find here!

Mindy posted the announcement alongside a sun-soaked photograph of herself posing on the beach with her hair blowing behind her, wearing a one-piece called "The Amalfi" in the color "Daffodil."

She wrote: "I bet you didn't know my side hustle was swimsuit design. I am so excited to launch my first-ever swimwear collection (!!) in collaboration with Andie!

"I designed new limited edition styles, and also re-imagined classic Andie suits in bold + fun Mindy-approved colors (but also some classic colors if you're, like, just trying to be chill)."

She touched on her usual aversion to swimsuits, saying: "I am not crazy about trying on swimsuits. In fact, I kind of famously despise it? But these are so flattering, I promise your new favorite suit is in this collection, available in sizes XS - XXXL. Enjoy!"

The star quickly received compliments from her many followers, some leaving comments along the lines of: "Mindy we all need to know what your exercise regime is. You look fabulous (well you always looked fab but you are glowing inside and out!)"

Another also said: "This is INCREDIBLE! Picking swimsuits can be a daunting process. Love this collaboration!" with a third adding: "Is there anything Mindy CAN'T do???"

The collaboration was also an opportunity for the writer and comedienne to find progress on her journey of wellness and healthier living.

© Instagram Mindy rarely shares swimsuit photos

Last year, Mindy opened up to Self about hating the prospect of working out at first, saying: "[I was] waking up before dawn, before I had to get to set at The Office, going to my gym, sitting on a treadmill for 45 minutes, trying to run as fast as I could, hating it."

She pivoted then over the past two years to exercise more oriented towards having fun and low intensity, such as walks, hikes, and more social workouts.

"I have found so much joy in taking my dad and going for a three-mile walk and talking about his life and then being like, 'Oh, I just did this great workout,'" she said.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about her diet after becoming a mom to daughter Katherine, five, and son Spencer, two, Mindy said: "Honestly, I didn't really do anything differently. I eat what I like to eat.

© Instagram The actress' approach to health changed after becoming a mom-of-two

"If I do any kind of restrictive diet, it never really works for me. I just eat less of it... I wish there was something more juicy or dynamic about the way that I've lost a little bit of weight, but that's the way I've done it."

