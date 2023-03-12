Mindy Kaling's white gown showcasing weight loss at 2023 Oscars breaks the internet The Office star is turning heads everywhere

Mindy Kaling has been turning heads with her recent fashion statements, and for the 95th Academy Awards, she made one of her grandest yet.

The actress and writer-producer, 43, joined scores of A-list stars on the new champagne carpet of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, check out the other incredible looks from the red carpet in the clip below.

She wore a custom white Vera Wang gown that featured a corseted waist with boning that cinched her in, featuring a bra top and off the shoulder sleeves.

Mindy elevated her take on a pencil skirt by turning it into a floor-length one, giving herself a statuesque frame which showcased her incredible physique, the result of a transformation courtesy of her recent weight loss.

Fans on social media instantly went wild for the mother-of-two, and her chic look definitely deserved it, topping it off with slicked back hair and dangling earrings.

Mindy showed off the efforts of her weight loss in another white dress back in December, posing up a storm in a strapless mini which she matched with an ultra-stylish blazer in the same ivory shade.

Mindy looked incredible in her Vera Wang gown

The star added sheer black stockings and chunky black platform heels to complete the perfect winter look.

Captioning a string of selfies from her evening she penned: "I never wear winter white! I was always so worried about it not being flattering and also about dropping food on it.

She continued: "Last night @mollyddickson took me out of my comfort zone with this amazing satin blazer and strapless mini by @magdabutrym I loved it! No red wine stains anywhere! Here's to trying more new fashion risks this year."

The star has been rocking a lot of great white looks

The star's new look certainly got the attention of her celebrity friends, with Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon both rushing to leave a message for the star in the comments. Both celebs opted to simply comment with a string of flame emojis.

