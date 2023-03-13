Mindy Kaling is a shimmering siren in slinky third Oscars gown The actress wowed at the Oscars on Sunday

Mindy Kaling, 43, turned heads when she attended the 95th Academy Awards showing off her recent weight loss in not one but two gorgeous gowns. But did you see that the actress sported a third look for the Vanity Fair after party?

Mindy pulled out all the stops for her final dress of the evening, slipping into a shimmering pewter number with a halterneck strap and a plunging neckline.

Mindy Kaling looked unreal in a shimmering number

The cut ensured the dress clung to Mindy's curves and the star had her toned arms on display.

The star's hair also underwent a transformation, going from long tresses earlier in the night to a sleek blunt bob. We love it!

Mindy's first dress was so angellic

When Mindy first arrived on the new champagne carpet of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles she was wearing a Vera Wang gown that featured a corseted waist, a bra top and off-the-shoulder sleeves. When up on stage later on, she changed into the black version of the dress, which was equally stunning.

The Sex Lives of College Girls creator has previously opened up about her amazing weight loss transformation.

The mom-of-two steers clear of restrictive diets, and she has admitted she's "never going to stop being a foodie". Exercise-wise, Mindy loves mixing up her routine with "jogging, walking, yoga, pilates, strength training, tai chi and more". She added: "Surprising the body with lots of different things I think is really good, particularly for my body."

The star wore black on stage

The 43-year-old also spoke to People: "I've tried really hard to let go of this idea of losing weight for vanity reasons and really trying to think of how I can be healthy.

Mindy found time for a snack at the after party

"Healthy is working out, moving my body a lot, keeping hydrated, and then not having negative connotations around working out and making me feel like if I don't do this, then I won't be something else."

