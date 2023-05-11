Alex Jones turns up the heat in figure-flattering summer trousers

Alex Jones knows how to out together a flawless look and on Wednesday, the One Show star was a vision when she stepped out in the perfect pair of figure-hugging summer trousers.

Taking to her Instagram account, the brunette beauty, 46, posted a stunning photo on her Instagram Stories with saw her rocking the vibrant lilac piece which she paired with a bold yellow jumper for her Eurovision stint.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Tonight’s Eurovision outfit Jumper @secondfemale @biscuit_clothingandliving. Trousers @frenchconnection @johnlewis. Shoes @zara. Styling @tesswrightstylist. Hair & make up @jopmakeup."

The TV star completed her camera-ready look with a pair of strappy silver heels which perfectly complemented the summer-ready ensemble.

© Ricky Vigil M The star is never short of a stylish look

As for her hair and makeup, Alex wore her bobbed brunette tresses in soft waves. Her glamorous makeup look featured a pop of colour as she opted for vibrant coral lipstick. She also added brushes of rosy blusher, dark smokey eyeshadow and fluttery false eyelashes - perfection! The star sparked a major reaction from her friends and fans who couldn't wait to weigh in on her stunning update.

One fan penned: "I was admiring your get-up tonight; a gorgeous colour combo, loved the styling too! You looked fantastic!" A second added: "The most beautiful woman in the world," alongside a red love heart emoji. A third penned: "So gorgeous and stunning Alex [love heart emoji, flame emoji, love heart emoji.]"

Whilst the star is a regular on our TV screens, behind the scenes she is an adoring mother to her three children, Teddy, six, Kit, four, and Annie, one. On Tuesday, the star updated her followers with what the family of five got up to during the bank holiday weekend.

Alex revealed she and her family enjoyed a coronation celebration and had a small street party near their London home where their son Kit, ended up wearing an adorable handmade paper crown.

Annie looked adorable as she enjoyed some time in the sun

Youngest Annie, was also spotted wheeling a small buggy around as she walked near a river. Another adorable photo saw her children playing with some of their friends in a park, while she also explained that her and husband, Charlie Thomson, were able to have some time to themselves.

Alex also attended the King's coronation concert on Sunday evening on the East Lawn at Windsor Castle with her beau. The glittering lineup of performers included; Take That, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, and singer-songwriter Zak Abel - who stepped in after Freya Ridings had to drop out due to illness on Friday. Other acts were Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Nicole Scherzinger, Steve Winwood and world-renowned pianist Lang Lang.

Captioning a string of photos from her exciting weekend, Alex penned: "The bank holiday weekend. Friends, fire pits, picnics, an epic street party and the unforgettable Coronation Concert." One fan replied: "An amazing weekend activities." Another penned a string of red love heart emojis.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.