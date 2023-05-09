Alex Jones' rarely-seen daughter Annie steals the show in touching photos

The One Show presenter Alex Jones is a mum to three children

Alex Jones often delights her social media followers with beautiful photos of her children, and on Tuesday she revealed what the family got up to as they enjoyed the three-day weekend from the bank holiday.

Unsurprisingly, the family enjoyed the coronation celebrations having a small street party near their London home where son Kit, four, ended up wearing an adorable handmade paper crown and little Annie, one, wheeled a small buggy around as she walked near a river. One adorable photo saw her children playing with some of their friends in a park, while she also revealed that her and husband, Charlie, were able to have some time to themselves.

WATCH: Alex Jones' daughter is adorable during unusual family day out

Alex shared photos from Windsor where she was in the audience for the coronation concert alongside her beloved, and they looked so loved-up as she shared a black-and-white photo of them enjoying the festivities.

In her caption, the mum-of-three said: "The bank holiday weekend. Friends, fire pits, picnics, an epic street party and the unforgettable Coronation Concert."

Fans loved the glimpse into her family life, as one enthused: "An amazing weekend [of] activities," while others shared strings of heart emojis.

Alex doesn't often shares photos of all her children together, but last week she melted hearts as she shared the sweetest photo of the trio all together and clearly having a great time. The three had found a large plastic box to mess around with her eldest child Teddy, six, leaning on the side of it, while his younger siblings, Kit, three, and Annie, one were both sat inside.

Annie looked adorable as she enjoyed some time in the sun

The three were all still wearing their pyjamas with Teddy rocking one that featured Pixar character Buzz Lightyear, Kit styling out a set with tiger faces printed across and Annie looking so sweet in the perfect pink onesie.

The children were well supervised for their playdate with doting mum Alex taking their photo, with all three hiding their faces, while her husband, Charlie sat on a nearby armchair making sure they didn't get themselves into trouble.

The snap allowed a glimpse Alex's stunning family home with a living room that went straight into an open-plan kitchen. Both rooms featured a wooden flooring with a sleek grey cooker and cupboards.

A white wooden table was seen alongside the armchair that Charlie was sat in, while the outline of a wooden stool could be seen, presumably where the family gather around to eat meals.

Alex and Charlie enjoyed some time together

In a simple caption, Alex gave a small insight into the proceedings of the day, commenting: "Morning."

Alex treated fans last month to an insight into how her children were growing, revealing that her youngest son was now able to ride a bike on his own.

The mum-of-three shared a clip of her two sons riding along on brightly-coloured bikes as they enjoyed their trip to the park and cycled on nearby paths.

In her caption, she shared her hopes that this might lead to family bike rides when the weather improved, explaining: "Can't wait for the weather to get better again so that we can do more bike rides as a family."

