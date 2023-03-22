Alex Jones divides fans with daring look you don't want to miss The presenter of The One Show showcased a different side of her style…

Alex Jones always looks fabulous, despite dealing with some major challenges at times, and her many social media followers often compliment her on her great sense of style.

They weren't entirely in agreement about a new look she modelled this week, however, taking to her Instagram comments section to share their opinions.

The stylish mum-of-three shared some shots from a new TV show she's filming called Reunion Hotel, and they saw the star modelling a cream-coloured ME + EM suit featuring multicoloured patches.

WATCH: Alex Jones shimmies on The One Show in sequin mini skirt - and wow

Loading the player...

One of her fans quipped: "Is that PJs [you're] wearing?!" and another agreed, posting a shrug emoji as they wrote simply: "Pjs?" But Alex's other followers were more complimentary, with her former Shop Well for Less co-star Steph McGovern gushing: "Love that suit," and others chiming in: "Lovely picture," and: "You look fabulous in that suit!"

SEE: Alex Jones divides fans with surprising new photo

In her caption, the glamorous brunette wrote: "Good as hell… well, as good as it gets for me. A lovely morning launching a brand new show called #reunionhotel.

Alex shared her new look on Instagram

"That will be on @bbctwo @bbccymruwales and @iplayer. Thanks to everyone who came. Today’s suit @me_andem Stylist @tesswrightstylist Make up and hair @lizbeckettmua".

Alex is back to work after she shared some pictures with her husband during a romantic getaway in Amsterdam to celebrate her birthday.

The presenter posted some rare photos of the couple – and they looked so in love. In one sweet photo, a beaming Alex could be seen getting a big kiss on the cheek from her beloved.

The star is known for her sense of style

Another photo so the pair pulling faces as they pose for a black and white photo as they enjoyed a drink by the canal.

GOALS: The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside

She captioned the shot: "Thank you so much for all the birthday messages. Kicked off a brand new year wondering around the canals in Amsterdam in the sunshine with my favourite adult."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.