Billie Piper is a futuristic vision in cosmic mini dress we never expected

Billie Piper was just 15 years old when she became an overnight star thanks to her number-one single. Therefore, she is well-seasoned in party dressing when the occasion comes calling.On Thursday evening, the 40-year-old attended the Vogue & Netflix party in celebration of the BAFTA Television Awards at Belvedere Restaurant. Being a Vogue bash comes with a certain pressure to knock it out of the partywear park, and Billie did just that.

The former Doctor Who actress served up fantastical futurism in a £1,195 cosmic mini dress by AREA, featuring a violet and powder blue colour palette. The dancefloor-ready number, coined the ‘Ombre Crystal Mini Dress,’ further boasted a stretch lame material, a V-neckline, crystal-clad spaghetti straps, vertical daring and an all-over Studio 54 feel.

Billie wore her raven hair down loose in a straightened style with a sleek centre parting and opted for a polished beauty blend. A pair of barely-there silver heels elevated her evening attire and added another space odyssey twist to the ageless outfit.

AREA’s 80s nightclub designs have proven to be a hit among tastemakers like Ariana Grande, Kendall Jenner, and Michelle Obama their glam-rock, high-octane looks.

Billie was joined at the Vogue x Netflix BAFTA event by a slew of fellow stars including Ellie Goulding, Kaya Scodelario, Mimi Keene, Mia Regan, Max Harwood, Olly Alexander, Grace Carter, Pixie Lott, AJ Odudu, Charli Howard, Priya Aluwhalia, Charli XCX, George Daniels and Lady Amelia Windsor.

Billie’s latest appearance followers her specular red carpet arrival at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2023 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House last March. The star was a total wonder in white as she slipped into an ivory midi dress showcasing feminine ruched detailing, spaghetti straps, a sprinkling of floral corsages around the neckline and a keyhole cut-out.

She wore her chocolate hair down loose and tied half up in a punkish bow design while showing off her bronze highlights that lined her quirky bangs.

Did you know that Billie tied the knot for the first time in 2001 with Top Gear host Chris Evans? Their relationship was considered controversial at the time; she was just 19 when they got married in Las Vegas after a whirlwind six-month romance, while Chris was 35. They split in 2004 and were divorced in 2007, but have remained good friends.

Billie then got married for a second time to actor Laurence Fox. The two wed in an intimate ceremony on New Year's Eve of 2007. Less than a year later, they welcomed their first son, named Winston James. In 2012, they became a family of four when Billie gave birth to their second child, also a boy, named Eugene Pip.

Laurence - a member of the Fox acting dynasty, which includes his uncle Edward Fox and cousins Emilia Fox and Freddie Fox – previously said that it was "love at first sight" when he first met Billie. "It absolutely happened when I met Bill. We were in a rehearsal room and I knew there and then she was the one for me," he said in an interview in 2010. The couple have since divorced.

