Miranda Lambert is a real-life Barbie in tiny bralette and sparkly trousers

The 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards was an evening full of outfit changes for Miranda Lambert, who was spotted in three very different but equally stunning ensembles.

She arrived at the Ford Center on Thursday alongside her dapper husband Brendan McLaughlin wearing a figure-hugging blue gown with a low-cut neckline, an embellished bodice and a leg-split that showed off her matching cobalt heels.

© Getty Miranda Lambert looked striking in a Barbie pink outfit as she attended the ACM awards with her husband Brendan McLoughlin

But the star, who was formerly married to Blake Shelton, surprised fans by doing a speedy outfit change into a Barbie-pink suit. Miranda was pictured sitting in the audience in a bralette covered with eye-catching sparkles, which she layered underneath a matching blazer and trousers with the same embellishments.

And even her beauty look had undergone a transformation! While Miranda began the night with her hair in undone curls, they had been turned into beachy waves at some point during the evening.

© Getty Images The singer arrived at the ACM Awards 2023 in a blue gown

Finally, Miranda took to the stage to perform Carousel in a princess-style ballgown featuring a corset bodice with the structured boning visible through the sheer fabric and an oversized skirt made of ruffles.

LOOK: ACM Awards 2023 red carpet: See all the jaw-dropping looks from Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, & more

RELATED NEWS: Yellowstone's Lainey Wilson is the ultimate cowgirl in ab-baring jumpsuit

© Getty Images Miranda was joined by her husband Brendan at the star-studded event

Sharing a clip of her performance on Instagram, the singer wrote: "CAROUSEL LIVE FROM #ACMAWARDS. Out on @amazonmusic May 16," and it wasn't long before her followers were showering her with praise.

"Miranda looks so gorgeous in this beautiful dress and [the] song was so wonderful!" commented one, and a second remarked: "You look as beautiful as you sound." A third similarly gushed: "Loved this performance and stunning dress."

© SUZANNE CORDEIRO Miranda performed on stage in a ruffled dress

Despite knowing exactly what to wear to rock a red carpet, Miranda has admitted she prefers a much more laid-back look on a day-to-day basis. Referring to her ripped jeans and cowboy boots, she told Success: "This is me every day. The glam stuff, that’s fun here and there. But I felt like I had my own personal style - good or bad - that people could relate to my lifestyle."

WATCH: Miranda Lambert reveals incredible walk-in wardrobe

She is also an advocate for vintage shopping, particularly footwear – and who can blame her? "I love vintage boots the most," Miranda told InStyle.

However, the singer hasn't always been so confident when it comes to her image. Recalling the early stages of her career, the 39-year-old admitted there were people around her who tried to "change" how she dressed which left her feeling uncomfortable.

© Getty Images Miranda loves to wear jumpsuits and lots of fringe when on stage

"There was a risk of people trying to dress me in a way that I didn't want to dress or change my sound, and I just wasn't gonna go for that, even really young," she said in a clip obtained by People from Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?.

"I just kind of knew. It's not about that. It's about what I have to say because I knew I had some really great messages I wanted to share with the world and I wanted that to be through song and not through, you know, a crop top," she explained.

"There were some moments where I was being pushed in directions that I just wasn't comfortable."

READ NEXT: Nicole Kidman makes surprise ACM Awards appearance in support of Keith Urban