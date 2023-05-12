Miranda Lambert's deeply plunging ACM Awards dress will make your jaw drop

The country music singer pulled out all the stops for the 2023 ACM Awards

Miranda Lambert made sure all eyes were on her at the 2023 ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday.

The 39-year-old caused jaws to drop when she arrived at the Ford Center at The Star with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, wearing a plunging royal blue dress with sequinned cups that also boasted a thigh-high split.

Miranda added matching blue stilettos and wore her blonde hair in long, loose curls that cascaded down her chest. Her makeup was kept fresh with a dewy complexion, a pop of blush, and a soft smokey eye in a purple hue.

Her husband looked dapper in a black suit complete with a velvet blazer, satin slacks, and a matching tie with a crisp white shirt. The couple put on a loved-up display on the black carpet and wrapped their arms around each other as they posed for photos.

© Getty Images Miranda wowed in her royal blue dress

Brendan, a former NYPD police officer, first set eyes on his now-wife on the set of Good Morning America in 2018. Brendan was working security for the show where Miranda was performing with her band, The Pistol Annies.

The pair got engaged just three months after meeting, with Brendan proposing with a dazzling rose-hued diamond ring. The glittering rock is surrounded by a halo of pavé diamonds set on multiple rose gold bands.

She told People magazine when asked if it was love at first sight: "I guess so. If that's a thing," before joking: "I have eight dogs and had love at first sight with them too. Must be easier than I thought!"

© Getty Images Miranda and Brendan both looked great at the ACM Awards

The couple married in January 2019 in a private ceremony. Their big day was a cozy affair at the country singer's stunning home in Tennessee complete with a 400-acre horse farm.

The 2023 ACM Awards mark a big night for Miranda. She is the most-awarded artist in ACM history and received her record-breaking 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination, passing Reba McEntire with 16. She is also up for four other nominations, including Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year for 2022's Palomino.

© Getty Images Miranda and Brendan put on a loved-up display on the black carpet

Her five nominations in total give her the opportunity to break more records following her Triple Crown Award presented at ACM Honors in the fall.

Miranda is also performing her song, Carousel, at the ceremony and she joins a star-studded line-up of performers including Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman. There is also a special performance from Ed Sheeran.

© Getty Images Miranda's dress featured a daring side split

There will also be duets from Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood, Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina as well as Ashley McBryde with Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, and Brothers Osborne's John Osborne.

