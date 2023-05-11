ACM Awards 2023 red carpet: All the jaw-dropping looks from country music's biggest stars

The best-dressed at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards

Country music's wildest party has landed in Texas as the 2023 ACM Awards are finally here.

Despite a major last-minute change after one act was forced to cancel their performance, country music's biggest stars will don their most show-stopping outfits for a night to remember – and an unforgettable red carpet entrance. The likes of Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and so many more will grace the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco in jaw-dropping looks – expect figure-hugging dresses, bold colors, sequins, and plenty of fringe detailing.

And as if showcasing their flamboyant fashion wasn't enough, many will also take to the stage for what will no doubt be a memorable performance, with the incredible line-up including Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban and Ed Sheeran, who will make his ACM Awards debut.

Check out the best-dressed stars as they arrive below…

MacKenzie Porter © Getty Images MacKenzie Porter looks gorgeous in blue

Ashley Cooke © Getty Images Ashley Cooke rocks metallic green

Tiera Kennedy © Getty Images Tiera Kennedy wows in silver sequins

Cheyenne Kimball © Getty Images Cheyenne Kimball glitters in gold

