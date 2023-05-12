Nicole Kidman makes surprise ACM Awards appearance in support of Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman couldn't pass up an opportunity to show her support for her husband Keith Urban as he takes the stage at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards.

The actress, 55, joined her musician husband of 16 years on the black carpet in Frisco, Texas on May 11 for the 58th iteration of one of country music's premier award shows. Check out some of the other best dressed here!

Nicole wore a brick colored pantsuit with a tweed pattern, featuring a blazer atop wide-legged pants with a patterned hem and seemingly nothing underneath.

© Getty Images Nicole joined Keith at the 2023 ACM Awards

Keith kept things simple in a sleek black suit to match the carpet, wearing a button-down that he'd left open enough to show off his tattoos.

The singer, 55, as is tradition, not only engaged in some PDA on the carpet, but also stepped to the side on occasion to give his wife her time to shine. Keith is slated to perform during the ceremony and will also be a presenter.

The Hollywood couple were last seen together on the cream carpet of the 2023 Met Gala where they, once again, couldn't keep their hands off each other.

© Getty Images The musician gave his wife a moment to shine solo on the carpet

Nicole paid the ultimate tribute to the theme, which was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," by wearing the exact gown the late fashion mogul designed for her for the 2004 Chanel No. 5 commercial she starred in.

Baz Luhrmann, the star's Moulin Rouge director, helmed the commercial as well, which featured the famous actress running away from a premiere.

The haute couture Chanel gown is made of pink silk tulle with a four-meter train and embroidered with 250 pink ostrich feathers, and over 3,000 silver crystals and sequins. Check out some more of the stunning Met Gala attendees in the video below...

Nicole slyly alluded to the choice earlier that day on her social media, sharing the commercial on her Instagram and captioning it: "Running to The Met."

Keith looked the perfect gentleman beside her, dressed in a sharp black tux with coattails and a white vest and even a boutonnière.

