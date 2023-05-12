Halle Bailey looks like the ultimate mermaid in fishnet gown

It’s all going swimmingly for Halle Bailey. The Little Mermaid star has been bouncing from premiere to premiere, attending the new Disney film’s unveiling in Mexico on Thursday evening. The 23-year-old was joined by Hollywood veteran Javier Bardem for the grand occasion, where she made a splash with her operatic outfit of choice.

Halle captivated audiences in a white halterneck gown by George Chakras. The stunning garment featured swathes of mesh and fishnet fabric, a pearl-beaded trim running throughout the backless dress, an asymmetrical wrap design and a floor-skimming train that mirrored crashing seafoam.

WATCH: The Little Mermaid new trailer from Disney

The singer-songwriter wore her dark hair tied back into a braided ponytail which culminated in a waterfall of curls. A radiant beauty blend highlighted her striking features and a pair of diamond drop earrings glimmered under her chocolate ringlets.

© Getty Javier Bardem and Halle Bailey attending the red carpet for the Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at Parque Toreo

Halle dazzled beside her co-star Javier Bardem, who plays her father King Trident in the Disney live-action adaption. Javier, who is married to Penelope Cruz, served up cool casual in a collarless leather jacket, black trousers and sneakers.

© Getty Halle looked divine in a billowing fishnet-esque gown

Upon seeing images of the actress surface online, fans were overcome with awe. “Wow, whoever her stylist is should get a raise. She looks amazing,” one wrote, while another colloquially added: “Man she’s been EATING,” in reference to the star eating up the red carpet looks. A third said: “She is so beautiful!” and a fourth similarly noted: “The dress is absolutely stunning.”

© Getty The star wore her cascading curls tied back and styled in braids

The star was styled with a helping hand from Nicky Good and the design team at George Chakra – a refined contemporary couture label.

© Getty The on-screen mermaid enthralled crowds as she greeted fans

Who is Halle Bailey?

Halle was born on March 27, 2000, in Mableton, Georgia, and together with her older sister and musical partner Chloe Bailey – the two are each half of their group Chloe x Halle – she started writing her own music at an early age. They launched their YouTube with a cover of Beyoncé's "Best Thing I Never Had" when they were 11 and 13, and later went viral for the cover of the singer's "Pretty Hurts." They also ventured into acting at an early age, with minor roles in Disney productions, though The Little Mermaid is Halle's first big acting role.

© Getty Halle looked like a real-life mermaid in her Valdrin Sahiti gown at the world premiere

The two sisters made their professional debut with the EP Sugar Symphony in 2016, and they were also featured as the opening act for the European leg of Beyoncé's Formation World Tour the same year. In 2016 they signed a five-year contract with Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment, and were quickly hailed as the star's prodigies.

© Getty Halle and DDG cozied up at the Gucci fashion show during Milan Fashion Week

The singer-turned-actress has been nominated for five Grammy awards; in 2019 for Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album (for their sophomore album The Kids Are Alright), and in 2021 for Best Progressive R&B Album (Ungodly Hour), Best R&B Song ("Do It"), and Best Traditional R&B Performance ("Wonder What She Thinks of Me").

© Getty Chloe x Halle performing at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run Tour in 2018

Halle is in a relationship with rapper DDG, 25, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. They first sparked romance rumors in January 2022 when they were spotted at Usher's Las Vegas residency together.

They confirmed their relationship later in March of 2022, when he posted a sweet tribute to the star on Instagram. Since then they have attended several events together, including the most recent Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, a year after they first confirmed their relationship.

MORE: The Little Mermaid trailer premieres at Oscars

MORE: The new Little Mermaid books you're going to want to shop

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.