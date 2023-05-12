Carol Vorderman is an enchantress in curve-hugging nude ensemble

Carol Vorderman never fails to disappoint with her stunning, and occasionally daring looks. And on Friday she unveiled a winner when it came to what she would be wearing on This Morning.

The glamorous 62-year-old shared a beautiful clip on her social media in which she wore a striking orange shirt that showed off all of her curves, alongside a skintight pair of leggings that added to her beauty. To the tune of Groove is in the Heart, and with a disco-inspired transition, Carol then changed into her nude-coloured look that she paired with a stunning tan leather skirt and pair of white boots.

Carol playfully posed with her hands on her hips as she flashed a huge smile at the camera, and moved one foot forward to show off her boot which wouldn't have looked out of place on the runway.

She shared in her caption: "I'll be back on your screens at @thismorning at 10.25 this morning and then will be jumping straight over to Loose Women at 12.30. I'll see you there xxx."

On her Stories, she shared some behind-the-scenes moments as she hung out with her co-star Gyles Brandreth, alongside GP Amir Khan, before showing off the audience for Loose Women before she joined the panel.

Her fans were impressed with her breathtaking fashion, as one said: "You're looking fabulous Carol. Always beautiful inside and out. Loved you this past 3 weeks in the Jungle you were absolutely great. Lots of love," and a second added: "Stunning queen @carolvorders you look absolutely fabulous."

Carol's final look stole the show

A third enthused: "Wauww,that DRESS looks AMAZING on YOU Miss.Vorders," while a fourth wrote: "Watched you today with Gyles... looked stunning as always," and plenty of others simply posted strings of flame emojis.

The photos came shortly after Carol attended a star-studded charity event to raise money for Noah's Ark, which helps children who need medical treatment in her home country of Wales.

The event was hosted by Welsh rugby union player Jamie Roberts. Carol looked absolutely stunning as she headed to the event in a figure-hugging red dress that was cinched at the waist giving her the perfect hourglass figure.

The star really upped her glam factor with a stunning golden bracelet and a plunging drop necklace that dropped down her bust.

Carol changed from another pretty look

Her stylish blonde hair was styled to perfection as she posed with her hand on her hip during the event which saw the likes of Stereophonics perform.

Carol had plenty of praise for the people at the event including its organiser, Jamie, who she called the "man of the night" and the deputy leader of Welsh Labour, Carolyn Harris MP, who has campaigned on issues around the menopause.

Some of the sweetest photos of the night saw Carol posing with her two children, Katie and Cameron, and the glamorous presenter looked like she could be their sibling!

The family-of-three all looked their best in one shot as they posed on the stairs, with Katie looking super stylish in a striking white gown, while Cameron looked dapper in a full suit.

