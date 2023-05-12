Michelle Keegan's £27 bodycon dress fits her like a glove

Mark Wright's wife has dropped her latest fashion range with Very and the pieces are so affordable

Michelle Keegan is always her own best advert and the Our Girl star is certainly selling her latest Very fashion range drop to us.

The 35-year-old actress looked particularly amazing in her 'Knitted Stripe Maxi Dress', which she can be seen modelling on the clothing website. Michelle wowed in the fitted, striped number, which boasts a flattering figure-skimming fit, long sleeves and a crew neckline.

The striped pattern creates the illusion of hourglass curves with fine stripes on top blending into block stripes on the skirt, offering a super flattering finish.

Embellished with a bold stripe print that adds instant impact to your knitwear edit, Michelle's new look works just as well for the office as it does for a night out. Just add strappy heels and you're good to go!

© Very Michelle looked amazing in her striped Very dress

Michelle's dress is currently reduced to just £27 down from £45 so you better act fast.

Earlier this week, the Brassic star shared a sneak peek at her latest edit for the brand.

Amongst the pictures, Michelle included a snapshot of herself modelling an ultra-flattering co-ord featuring a tiny crop top and wide-leg trousers.

© Very Michelle modelling her blue co-ord from Very

Michelle kept her accessories minimal, opting for a chunky gold bracelet, dainty drop earrings and a pair of gold strappy heels.

She flipped her raven tresses over to one side for a hint of glamour and finished off her sultry get-up with a chic baby blue manicure.

Mark Wright's wife previously discussed her enviable personal style in an interview with Femail, sharing her top three tips to dress for your shape.

© Getty Michelle and Mark are one stylish couple

She explained: "Choose what you reveal. Show cleavage or leg, never both of them together. I’m big up top so definitely more in favour of showing off my legs.

"Secondly, keep it classic and simple. I love a little black dress and I’m all for timeless classic style a la Audrey Hepburn. Dress for your shape, too. If you’ve got curves, accentuate them. If you're tall, embrace it.

"Finally, invest in a really good body moisturiser. It really finishes off the look."

Check out Michelle's best Very pieces below...

© Very This snazzy orange co-ord is going straight on our summer wishlists

© Very Michelle is a vision in a white broderie blouse from her Very range

© Very This zebra print number is oh so silky and oh so stylish

© Very Michelle's black broderie dress is perfect for summer

© Very Michelle's electric blue co-ord featuring a cute crop top is bound to sell out

