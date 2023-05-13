Carol Vorderman channels Jessica Rabbit in figure-flattering dress

Carol Vorderman is non-stop when it comes to her glittering TV career but the on-screen star always makes time to share a glorious fashion update - and her latest one will leave you speechless.

The former Countdown star channeled Jessica Rabbit on Friday, in a racy photo she shared on her Instagram account. The glamorous look was comprised of a daring dress featuring tiny spaghetti straps, which perfectly showed off the 61-year-old's hourglass figure. The sultry number was made in a vibrant orange shade and was seen alongside a string of photos from Carol's recent stint on I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Some [photos] with my lovely jungle friends after our time in this years @imacelebrity… South Africa." The star added a gold and pearl statement necklace to her look and wore her honey-hued tresses down with a natural wave.

As for her makeup, Carol opted for dark smokey eyeshadow, brushes of rosy blusher, and elegant pink lipstick - a winning combination! The sultry snap also showed off the math genius' summer-inspired white manicure which perfectly set off her golden tan.

"Looking amazing in that orange dress," one fan penned. A second added: "Jesica Rabbit on steroids." A third wrote: "Sensational queen Carol!!!!!" A fourth penned: "So proud of you, you were an absolute warrior!! Xx"

Other photos in the post showed her having a whale of a time with her fellow campmates, Helen Flanagan, and Georgia Toffolo. Alongside her pals, Carol slipped into what appeared to be a playful swimsuit adorned with multi-coloured stripes and a pair of khaki leggings. The trio was beaming from ear to ear in the fun update as they enjoyed refreshing drinks together.

Fans were devastated to see Carol depart the show in a shock double exit alongside ex-royal butler, Paul Burrell after they were the slowest to complete the day's task. It was Mylene Klass who went on to take the crown at the end of the series.

Carol's jungle looks aren't the first to impress fans this week as she also posed up a storm back in the UK in a flawless beige ensemble for an appearance on Loose Women. The striking look featured a roll-neck top and a leather skirt - both in the same flattering nude hue - as well as a pair of dazzling white boots.

The star has an impressive portfolio of glamorous looks, so it wasn't surprising to see that fans once again flocked to the comments section with replies. "Dynamite as ever," one fan penned. A second added: "I adore your skirt, stunning x." A third said: "Just beautiful."

Alongside the slow motion video, Carol penned the words: "Heading into @loosewomen earlier today to have a chat with the ladies about my time on @imacelebrity. I LOVED it and always lovely to be back on Loose Women," alongside a red love heart emoji.

