Carol Vorderman poses alongside rarely-seen children in waist-cinched dress in striking photos

This Morning presenter Carol Vorderman is a doting mum to her two children

Carol Vorderman is known for her daring looks and she was the true belle of the ball at a charity event for Noah's Ark, an organisation that helps ill children throughout Wales.

The event was hosted by Welsh rugby union player Jamie Roberts. Carol looked absolutely stunning as she headed to the event in a figure-hugging red dress that was cinched at the waist giving her the perfect hourglass figure. The star really upped her glam factor with a stunning golden bracelet and a plunging drop necklace that dropped down her bust.

Her stylish blonde hair was styled to perfection as she posed with her hand on her hip during the event which saw the likes of Stereophonics perform.

Carol had plenty of praise for the people at the event including its organiser, Jamie, who she called the "man of the night" and the deputy leader of Welsh Labour, Carolyn Harris MP, who has campaigned on issues around the menopause.

Some of the sweetest photos of the night saw Carol posing with her two children, Katie and Cameron, and the glamorous presenter looked like she could be their sibling!

The family-of-three all looked their best in one shot as they posed on the staits, with Katie looked super stylish in a striking white gown, while Cameron looked dapper in a full suit.

Carol posed with her children

A second photo of the pair captured them in a more candid moment with Carol and Katie both throwing their heads back in laughter.

Carol's looks always spark reaction and earlier in the week, the 62-year-old presenter shared a video of herself perfecting her runway walk from the comfort of her home. She looked flawless wearing a skin-tight black midi dress complete with ultra-flattering ruched details, dramatic shoulders and buttons galore.

For a seamless, monochromatic look, Carol finished off her power look with a pair of sky-high black boots. She styled her choppy locks into mermaid-esque waves and accentuated her hazel-hued eyes with sweeping eyeliner.

Carol was astounding in her figure-hugging dress

In her caption, Carol teased: "Are you ready for another week of Perfect 10? [heart emoji]. I hope you're all having a lovely bank holiday weekend… Head over to @perfect10carol, wherever you get your podcasts or the link in my bio to get today's episode. Sending love Xxx."

The stars fans and friends were quick to heap praise on Carol, with one noting: "You look INCREDIBLE!!" while a second gushed: "As a woman I can honestly say Carol you look better now than you ever did in your 20's. Blooming!!! Keep rocking life my darling."

A third penned: "Absolutely gorgeous," and a fourth simply commented: "Love your dress, you look fab."

Never one to shy away from a bold look, the TV star recently styled out a daring, halterneck bikini top in a bright tangerine orange shade. She teamed the top with a camo belt and a pair of blue leggings as she relaxed in camp following the "contraband" controversy.

