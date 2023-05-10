Harper Beckham is a mini Spice Girl as she steals mum Victoria's style

David and Victoria Beckham's 11-year-old daughter Harper once again proved her mini model-worthy status as she rocked an ultra stylish denim combo we're certain her fashion designer mum was proud of.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, mother-of-four Victoria shared a photo of her mini me to her IG Story. Harper looked super sweet in a pair of wide-leg denim jeans, which she topped with a crisp blue shirt and cosy knitted vest in a soft cream hue.
The youngest Beckham added a waterproof trench coat in a regal navy colour, slipping into khaki wellies as she posed against the backdrop of the Beckhams' £12m Cotswolds estate.
"Country chic!" Victoria penned over her photo, in which Harper had styled her pretty brunette tresses into a neat plait.
It's not the first time we've seen Harper in jeans. The young fashionista looked effortlessly cool on her mum's Instagram Story back in January, rocking a pair of grey straight-leg jeans and an oversized hoodie.
Harper's edgy denim featured daring rips at the knee, while her sporty hoodie was emblazoned with a retro 'Colorado Springs' logo - serving an off-duty model aesthetic.
The mini Spice Girl's on-trend style file has become a seriously hot topic lately. Back in October, the 11-year-old joined her parents as they stepped out for an after-party to celebrate Victoria's SS23 debut collection in Paris - and fans couldn't get over how grown up Harper looked.
Despite Victoria's moody elevated dressing and luxe layering, often armed with a fleet of designer accessories from her eponymous fashion label, the former Spice Girls star has a soft spot for jeans. VB launched her own denim line back in 2020, admitting that the versatile fabric has become part of her sartorial philosophy.
The star formerly told PEOPLE: "My philosophy for jeans whether designing or purchasing is a tailored fit, exceptional quality and a shot of high fashion." If jeans are good enough for Victoria and Harper Beckham, they're good enough for us!
Scroll on to see the mother-daughter duo's most glamourous style moments this year...
Harper Seven and Victoria Beckham's best mother-daughter style moments
