Victoria Beckham is sassy as ever in a tiny mini dress, sky-high heels and sheer tights

She stars in a hilarious new video for her Victoria Beckham Beauty line

​Victoria Beckham has been wowing with her glamorous outfits on Instagram as per usual – she looked incredible in a cut-out leg-split gown in her most recent post – and in true VB style, she's also turned up the sass for a fun new video promo to introduce new products to her makeup line.

Looking fabulous in one of her famous blazer dresses, Victoria added her go-to statement sunglasses, fishnet tights and ankle-strap heels to her look as she lay on a sun lounger to introduce the video.

"Oh hi!" She tells the camera. "I didn't see you there. You wanna see how Victoria Beckham gets ready for a night out?"

She continues to refer to herself in the third person as she describes a day in her life to her fans, before admitting that her husband David never sees her "without her brows on" – which of course, perfectly introduces her new 'Babyblade Brow Pencil'. Nice!

Mrs Beckham has been loving wearing her statement blazers as dresses recently, teamed with her 'Pointy Toe Stiletto Sandal in Black Leather', £695. As usual, she was dressed head-to-toe in her own label.

Victoria's statement sunnies are her 'Rectangular Shield Sunglasses In Black', costing £300.

© Getty Spain's Queen Letizia looked stunning wearing Victoria Beckham at the King's pre-coronation reception

It's been a special week for the fashion designer, since she was given a royal nod of approval when Queen Letizia of Spain chose one of her dresses for King Charles' pre-coronation reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday evening.

The Spanish monarch wore the ruched lime green midi dress that Gigi Hadid modelled in the label's Spring/Summer 2023 runway show, and Kendall Jenner also sported it in January, with the same latex gloves and boots worn on the catwalk.

Victoria posted a sweet message in Spanish to express her gratitude to Queen Letizia on Instagram on Saturday. Her translated post read: "It is a great honour to dress the Queen of Spain – always so elegant in one of my dresses!!! She is spectacular!!! Kisses."

Letizia isn't the only royal woman that Victoria has dressed in the past. The British royal family also love her designs – the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Sussex have all had major fashion moments in her outfits.

See royal women wearing Victoria Beckham's chic dresses in the pictures below...

