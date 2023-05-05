Victoria Beckham's coronation honour revealed on eve of King Charles' big day

Victoria Beckham has received an incredible honour just one day before the coronation when one of her designs was worn by an attendee to the pre-reception party, which saw dozens of foreign royals arrive.

The royal in question was none other than Queen Letizia of Spain who dazzled attendees in the green midi-dress from the fashion designer's line. The dress featured exaggerated puffed sleeves, with the most flattering gathered ruching at the front. The Spanish royal teamed the designer dress with a navy clutch bag and a pair of pointed-toe heels to match.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham stuns in lilac dress

Letizia is always accessorised to perfection, and the mother-of-two opted for a sparkling bow brooch, a pair of delicate silver and navy drop earrings and a matching bracelet for the royal occasion.

Victoria will no doubt be honoured that a royal is wearing her gown and we can't wait to see what the fashionista is wearing at the coronation as she is one of the celebrity guests confirmed to be making an appearance.

Last month, the 49-year-old shared a never-before-seen photograph of a colourful look that fiercely opposed her signature all-black dress code. During a poolside photoshoot, she branched out from her tried-and-tested dark shades in favour of vivid cerulean and punchy red, sporting a backless dress that is a major style switch up to her spring wardrobe.

© Getty King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia with King Charles during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending the coronation

The star embraced dopamine dressing as she showcased her colour bomb aesthetic. Her striking number coined the 'Sleeveless Circle Draped Dress,' was sourced from her very own clothing line and retails for £1250.Victoria shared a behind-the-scenes snap from the shoot with her doting fashion followers online.

In the image, she looked down as she indulged in a hair and makeup session, flashing a glimpse of some cherry red, open-toe wedges that elevated her vibrant attire. Her brunette locks were slicked back to reveal a glamorous beauty blend that centred around a dark brow and a smoky eye.

© Getty Bella Hadid modelling at the Victoria Beckham Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show during the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week, in Paris, on September 30, 2022

Sharing the image via Instagram, Victoria wrote: “The perfect brow!!! This is what I use every day to create my fuller-looking brow!! My new @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty BabyBlade brow pencil effortlessly fills in my brows, achieving a natural and full look that can be perfectly customised. I’m loving shade Medium Brown! Discover all six shades now at VictoriaBeckhamBeauty.com xx VB. Photographed by @KristenWhiteVisuals.”

Her husband, David, touched the hearts of the nation when he was spotted queuing for 14 hours so that he could pay his respects to the late Queen last year.

See more of the dress below...

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty Bella Hadid wearing the stunning dress whilst posing backstage with Gigi and Victoria's daughter Harper

© Getty

© Getty

