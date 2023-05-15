Lucy Mecklenburgh wears the gingham summer dress of our dreams and it’s still available to shop

Lucy’s midi dress is from her own Very collection

If you’re impatiently waiting for your summer holiday, you might want to avoid Lucy Mecklenburgh’s Instagram, as she’s currently living her best life in sunny Portugal.

The RWL founder is giving us some major fashion inspo however, sharing several pictures of herself in the most gorgeous gingham summer dress.

Lucy Mecklenburgh walks along the beach with her son Roman

The black and white midi dress is from her latest collection with Very and it’s a staple new season piece that would look amazing on everyone.

Featuring a cinched-in smocked bodice that falls to a flowy skirt with a frill-trimmed hem, it’s so flattering. It also has puff sleeves with elasticated trims, allowing you to wear them on or off the shoulders.

Retailing at Very for £55, it’s currently available in sizes 8-20, but it’s selling out fast.

In the stunning holiday shot, Lucy can be seen wearing the dress as she walks along the beach, holding hands with her three-year-old son Roman.

She styled the midi with a rattan bag, black Birkenstock Arizona sandals and her hair scraped back into a low bun.

The mum-of-two captioned the post: "Why are we all just so much happier in the sun?! The kids are absolutely loving Portugal as are me & @ryanthomas84 making lots of memories as a family. Found this insanely beautiful restaurant last night. The food and cocktails were delicious. My dress & kids outfits are from my @veryuk range."

We have a feeling this is Lucy’s favourite piece from her collection as she also wore it to her launch party in London last month. She looked beautiful, accessorising with white strappy sandals and celestial jewellery.

Lucy poses in the gingham dress at her London launch party

Other pieces we love from the collection include a puff-sleeve hot pink maxi dress with cut-out detail, and a bold green linen mini dress with a sweetheart neckline.

