Amanda Holden wows in waist-cinching leather look in stunning photo

Amanda Holden has shared another of her favourite Heart Radio outfits with her Instagram followers. On Wednesday, she wowed in a full-length faux leather skirt from Karen Millen, which she explained she had chosen for its ultra-flattering high-waisted silhouette.
She told fans: "Happy humpy day! I love this skirt, it's a high-waister so it nips you in, it makes you look nice and slim, it's very flattering. It's leather, it's red, it's from Karen Millen, it's got a cute little split... and then this gorgeous shirt – what a lovely combination of colours, it's like an olive green, a tiny bit of orange and a tomato red. This is from ME&EM, with a little pussy bow. Happy Wednesday!"
Amanda is fond of more fitted looks, so we're not surprised she fell in love with the statement skirt, which costs £279.20 from Karen Millen – though sadly, the red shade is out of stock. The star's silk blouse costs £250 at ME&EM, and is also selling out quickly.
Amanda recently spoke exclusively to HELLO! about why she always makes sure she feels her best when presenting her radio show – despite the early call times.
"I'm on camera when I do radio - I can't escape!" she said, before admitting that she sleeps in her false eyelashes to save time in the mornings.
"I'll do anything to make my mornings quicker – I get up at 5.20 and I'm on the air by half six. So, you know, you've got to get those quick tricks," she added.
Amanda also opened up about her glamorous sense of style, and why she loves embracing her age.
"I look up to people like J Lo, Jennifer Aniston and Kylie Minogue," she said. "I want people to say, 'God, she's 52'. I mean, I say how old I am. I want people in their forties to not be frightened of being in their fifties. I want people to go, well, if they look like that, then I'm, I'm not frightened. I want to keep going forward."
She added: "People can't believe that there is this whole new generation of trailblazing women who really don't give a f***, who are setting the standards for literally everyone behind them."
