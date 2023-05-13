Amanda Holden looks phenomenal in fitted top and must-see trousers

Amanda Holden has been upping the ante lately with her stylish ensembles, and we need her staple wide-leg trousers for our wardrobe immediately.

The Heart Breakfast host took to Instagram to show off her effortlessly chic look, which consisted of a pair of the viral Reiss striped trousers and a fitted ribbed top from Karen Millen.

Amanda looked so stylish in her workwear ensemble

Amanda looked amazing in the daywear ensemble, rounding off the look with a pair of white Russel & Bromley trainers. The star opted for delicate bracelets and rings for her accessories, styling her honey locks in a voluminous straight style.

As for her makeup, Amanda looked as glam as ever with a touch of brown eyeshadow, a rosy blush and a matte pink lip.

Amanda's wide-leg trousers have been trending for some time, with the likes of Frankie Bridge and Holly Willoughby also recently wearing similar styles.

The Reiss wide-leg design is so timeless, with the white stripe on the leg for a modern twist. The comfortable style can be worn with just about any outfit, and we recommend teaming the trousers with a pair of heels and a blouse for a smart-casual ensemble - or opt for trainers and a jumper for a more laid-back look.

Amanda's casual work look is quite the contrast from the star's most recent post. The 52-year-old blew fans away on Friday as she posed in a tiny red mini dress whilst enjoying a mini break in Paris.

The red mini dress featured flattering ruching with cut-out panelling, and Amanda teamed the frock with a pair of red stiletto heels, perfectly matching the dreamy background.

Sharing the gorgeous snap on Instagram, the star captioned the post: "Me and the brollies got the memo."

Fans rushed to the comments to express their admiration for the red-hot look. One follower wrote: "Looking amazing Amanda." Whilst another added: "Love the dress! Is there anything you don't look good in?"

