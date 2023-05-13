Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amanda Holden looks phenomenal in fitted top and must-see trousers
Amanda looked effortlessly stylish

amanda holden in leather jacket
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce WriterLondon

Amanda Holden has been upping the ante lately with her stylish ensembles, and we need her staple wide-leg trousers for our wardrobe immediately. 

The Heart Breakfast host took to Instagram to show off her effortlessly chic look, which consisted of a pair of the viral Reiss striped trousers and a fitted ribbed top from Karen Millen

amanda holden instagram reiss trousers
Amanda looked so stylish in her workwear ensemble

Amanda looked amazing in the daywear ensemble, rounding off the look with a pair of white Russel & Bromley trainers. The star opted for delicate bracelets and rings for her accessories, styling her honey locks in a voluminous straight style.

As for her makeup, Amanda looked as glam as ever with a touch of brown eyeshadow, a rosy blush and a matte pink lip. 

Amanda's wide-leg trousers have been trending for some time, with the likes of Frankie Bridge and Holly Willoughby also recently wearing similar styles. 

Get the Look

The Reiss wide-leg design is so timeless, with the white stripe on the leg for a modern twist. The comfortable style can be worn with just about any outfit, and we recommend teaming the trousers with a pair of heels and a blouse for a smart-casual ensemble - or opt for trainers and a jumper for a more laid-back look. 

Amanda's casual work look is quite the contrast from the star's most recent post. The 52-year-old blew fans away on Friday as she posed in a tiny red mini dress whilst enjoying a mini break in Paris.

The red mini dress featured flattering ruching with cut-out panelling, and Amanda teamed the frock with a pair of red stiletto heels, perfectly matching the dreamy background.

Sharing the gorgeous snap on Instagram, the star captioned the post: "Me and the brollies got the memo."

Fans rushed to the comments to express their admiration for the red-hot look. One follower wrote: "Looking amazing Amanda." Whilst another added: "Love the dress! Is there anything you don't look good in?"

