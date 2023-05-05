Strictly's Dianne Buswell flaunts perfectly toned abs in daring crop top and micro shorts

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell certainly isn't afraid of a gruelling workout and after her latest session on Wednesday, the flame-haired beauty shared a post-session photo for her fans.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 33-year-old dancer flaunted her rock-solid abs in a turquoise gym shark crop top and a pair of tiny micro-shorts in a dark, charcoal grey hue. The skimpy ensemble perfectly showed off her sky-high legs as she captured herself in a quick mirror selfie.

Dianne shared the selfie on Instagram

Captioning the post, she penned: "@hotpodyogasheffield Thanks for having me." As for her hair, the star's cascading fiery tresses were piled on top of her head in a stylish messy bun. When it came to makeup, the dancer opted for an au-natural face for her high-energy session.

Whilst this time Dianne chose to work up a sweat with a fabulous yoga session, the star is no stranger to a heart-pumping swimming session and whilst on tour with her Strictly Come Dancing cast mates earlier this year, she would often snap herself either pre or post pool session.

The star looks amazing in green

One particular early morning swim in January saw the star sporting a stunning green bikini, ahead of her day of Strictly rehearsals. In the photo, Dianne looked glamorous as she stood by a very empty swimming pool. Much like her recent yoga hair look, she wore her strands tied up in a high bun.

Captioning the post, she penned: "The 6am club no sign-ups as of yet!" alongside a laughing face emoji.

Dianne is no stranger to a fabulous bikini

The photo came just after the star spent her Christmas break at home in Australia, away from her adoring boyfriend Joe Sugg. Due to the sunny climate, it meant the professional dancer was able up the ante with her exercise regime which was evident from her photos from the trip.

As well as copious photos alongside friends and family, Dianne also photographed herself enjoying a beachside run!

One thing couldn't go unnoticed from her sunny weeks Down Under and that was the array of extravagant swimsuits the star slipped into. One stand-out sea-ready ensemble has to be when Dianne decided to wear a vibrant orange swimsuit covered in darker orange animal stripes.

The dance star sported a fabulous orange one peice

The dynamic number perfectly complemented the star's sandy beach backdrop. Dianne tied her cascading tresses up into a ponytail, showcasing the array of hoop earrings she was wearing. She also added a pair of ultra-chic sunglasses to complete her sun-soaked look.

Since arriving back in the UK, Dianne and Joe have put their stunning £1.3million Surrey mansion. The glamorous abode boasts a vast garden and stylish boho-chic interiors.

Dianne and Joe recently put their Surrey home on the market

The massive outdoor space is a real selling point of the property and the couple have shown it off on various occasions on their Instagram feeds over the two years. Joe even lifted Dianne up in celebration in their huge outdoor space, revealing the exterior of the property and the luscious grass that surrounds it.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Joe and Dianne's incredible home…

© Instagram Dianne shares glimpses of her stunning home on Instagram

The pair often snap themselves in the glamorous home

Dianne snapped her dining room table to mark her book release

The pair's abode is so stylish

Dianne looked so content in her sunny outdoor space

