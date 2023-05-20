Elizabeth Hurley sparks fan reaction with latest daring bikini photo – see here

Elizabeth Hurley is back and posing in another daring bikini, as she showed off her hourglass physique in a daring white two-piece

Summer is nearly upon us, and Elizabeth Hurley is getting into the mood by sharing another one of her show-stopping bikini posts.

On Saturday, the model took to social media where she posed in an eye-catching white two-piece that really showed off her phenomenal physique. Her gorgeous bikini was chain-linked and she flashed a huge smile at the camera while also posing in an open beach dress and styling out an impressive pair of sunglasses that she revealed came from friends Elton John and David Furnish.

Elizabeth opted for a light touch of make up to further accentuate her beauty, and she had her luscious brunette locks swept to the side for the gorgeous photo.

She drew attention to her eyewear in her caption, commenting: "Thank you @eltonjohn and @davidfurnish for my fabulous @eltonjohneyewear." She finished off the post with a string of heart emojis.

Her fans were bowled over by the post and were quick to lavish the Royals star with dozens of compliments.

"Beautiful as ever, Elizabeth," remarked one, while a second posted: "Timeless beauty," and a third teased: "So you're ready for summer then I guess lol?"

Elizabeth turned heads in her swimwear

A fourth added: "Always beautiful, I love you so much, sorry," while others were just left speechless as they shared strings of heart and flame emojis in the comments.

Elizabeth, 57, is certainly in the summer spirit and earlier in the month, she shared a new set of snaps on Instagram featuring the latest style of her favourite chain-link bikini that her eponymous label of beachwear sells.

The deep peach-coloured two-piece showed off her exceptionally toned physique, and she highlighted it even more by posing in front of a mirror, staring the camera down with her mirror image.

"Did you know I have a twin?" she teased. "We're both wearing our brand-new Peaches bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach."

The model often dazzles in her bikinis

Fans raved over the photos, with many simply inundating her comments section with flame emojis: "I was watching Austin Powers on Netflix last night. You've aged like a fine wine." Another said: "Double trouble for sure," and a third gushed: "One of the most stunning women on the planet," with a fourth adding: "Incredible fitness and commitment to it."

It's not just bikinis that the star can command attention in, as when she paid a sweet tribute to Donatella Versace on her 68th birthday she styled out the most stunning figure-hugging garment.

Elizabeth shared a photo of the close friends together, wearing a plunging green dress that almost cut down to her navel. If that wasn't head-turning enough, the dress also boasted a thigh-high slit, and a cut-out back, and was embellished with a large butterfly and stars in hues of blue and pink.

Donatella, by contrast, rocked tight black leather pants and a sheer black T-shirt, with her signature blonde hair worn down and straight. Captioning the photo, Elizabeth wrote: "A joyous and happy birthday to the fabulous @donatella_versace," who responded: "Love you @elizabethhurley1!!"

