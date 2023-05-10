Exclusive: Elizabeth Hurley opens up about conflicting emotions at 'bittersweet' event

Elizabeth Hurley has spent a large part of her life as a staunch advocate for breast cancer awareness and has supported several charities that drive funds to the cause.

Most notably, the actress, 57, has been associated with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and attended their annual Hot Pink Party in New York at The Glasshouse on Tuesday, May 9.

Speaking exclusively with HELLO! at the event, she opened up about being part of the space while considering her own family history and her grandmother's battle with breast cancer.

"It is a bittersweet event," she said. "It's bittersweet for most people here because almost everybody here has been touched by breast cancer in some way.

"It's hard not to feel a little sad when you think about the people you've lost. Or people who today might be going through treatment, and think about people who've lost loved ones."

However, she was able to see the joy in the occasion and recognize that the continued awareness and support means more funds and efforts are being driven to the care and eradication of the disease.

"On the other hand, you hear about the amazing work the foundation is doing, you hear about progress in treatments and diagnosis, and you feel really good to be part of it."

Elizabeth also reflected on a recent recommendation from an American health panel that women start getting mammograms every two years starting at the age of 40.

"Well, we've always been very aware that breast cancer can strike a woman at any age, which is why we've always recommended self-checking and being aware of your breasts and any change happening in your breasts," she explained. "So that doesn't change.

"If women are going to take mammograms earlier, that could sound like a great thing, couldn't it? But again, it's between a woman and a doctor."

The Bedazzled star and mom-of-one also shared her thoughts on more awareness being driven to the cause by public figures such as Angelina Jolie, who recently shared that she received regular mammograms in the wake of her mother's passing from cancer in 2007.

"There has definitely been a movement where some people will share their journey through breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, that's an incredibly brave thing to do" Elizabeth said.

"Part of our campaign has always been talking to those women and realizing that when they share their stories, they can help a lot of women who are also going through something similar or family members they are trying to support.

"Really, it's incredibly commendable I think when people will speak up. It's not for everybody, but when I think that people do, it's great."

During the event as well, in her opening speech, she said: "Maybe in this past year, you know someone who's been diagnosed. Or going through treatment. Maybe somebody who didn't make it.

"But you are part of something magnificent. You're here tonight, you're supporting an unbelievable foundation that has done so much for so many people. And is going to continue to do so while people like you are so phenomenal and helping so very, very much."

