Heidi Klum, 49, packs on the PDA with third husband Tom Kaulitz, 33, after admitting she’s keen to expand her family

Supermodel Heidi Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, lit up the atmosphere with their passionate public display of affection at the star-studded amfAR gala during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival this Thursday.

The radiant 49-year-old model and America's Got Talent judge commanded attention with her show-stopping green mini dress, adorned with a spectacular train, layered detailing and tassel embellishments.

The ensemble, exuding elegance and drama, showcased Heidi's stunning legs in all their glory.

© Andreas Rentz/amfAR Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the amfAR Cannes Gala

At her side, 33-year-old Tom Kaulitz, with whom she shared a passionate kiss on the blue carpet, exuded suave sophistication in a sharp black suit and matching bowtie, his dark locks styled to perfection. Allowing his wife to bask in the spotlight, he beamed with pride and affection, his hand gently resting on her.

Heidi's outfit was further enhanced by a pair of twinkling silver heels and a sweetheart neckline with sheer detailing. Her blonde tresses cascaded freely down her shoulders, styled with casual bangs adding a playful touch to her glamorous look.

© Victor Boyko Tom is Heidi's third husband

MORE: Seal discusses emotional moment he became 'overwhelmed' - and it involves his children

SEE: Heidi Klum's daughter, Leni, 18, looks just like her mom in string bikini

© Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR Heidi and Tom pack on the PDA

The day prior, the German beauty turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival during the screening of French film La Passion De Dodin Bouffant, despite a minor wardrobe glitch.

She sizzled in a daring yellow gown featuring a provocative cutout detail along the chest, a thigh-high leg split, and a flowing cape, further elevating her look with silver bejewelled shoulder details.

Earlier this year, during an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, Heidi hinted at the possibility of expanding her family with her third husband, Tom. The mother of four admitted to fluctuating feelings about the idea, stating, "It depends what day it is, sometimes I'm here [for it], sometimes here [where I am not], you know?" Heidi's journey into motherhood began in 2004 with the birth of her daughter Leni Flavio Briatore, followed by three children with ex-husband Seal.

© Victor Boyko Heidi and Tom enjoy a kiss on the red carpet

The model reflected on her previous pregnancies, noting, "I mean it's a lot. I've done it four times. I breastfed eight months each time [with my four kids] and then I was pregnant again." With her children now aged 18, 17, 16, and 13, she doesn't dismiss the idea of adding to their family.

Tom, previously married to model Ria Sommerfeld from 2015 to 2018, is yet to experience fatherhood. Seal, who adopted Heidi's firstborn Leni in 2009, shares joint custody of their children Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13.

Romance rumors sparked between Heidi and Tom in 2018, leading to a secret wedding in February 2019. In a recent intimate anniversary celebration, the lovebirds painted a picture of romantic bliss, sharing personal moments on Instagram, festooned with red roses and heart-shaped balloons. The tender post, captioned "Love of my life," melted the hearts of Heidi's 10 million followers.

© Dominique Charriau Heidi Klum looks amazing at 49 years of age

Reflecting on her marriage a year in, Heidi spoke to People about her transformation into a "much happier person," relishing the shared responsibilities of life with a partner. The model exclaimed: "For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with.

Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life. I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner."

© Vince Bucci Seal and Heidi Klum

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.