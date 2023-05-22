Seal makes unexpected confession about his rarely-seen children with ex-wife Heidi Klum

Seal is incredibly private, but has given an incredibly rare insight into his children's lives - and it might well surprise you!

The Kiss From A Rose hitmaker opened up about his brood during an interview on GMA3, where he made a confession about just how different they are to their famous father - which can be viewed in the video below.

The 60-year-old shares Leni, 19, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13, with ex-wife Heidi Klum.

According to the singer, none of his children will be following in his footsteps as singers, nor do they listen to their dad's music! The star is currently busy embarking on his worldwide tour which will take him from the US and Canada over to Denmark, Spain, and Monaco.

He is loving every moment of the tour so far and regularly shares footage of the highlights on stage on social media. While Seal has begun his work touring the US, his ex Heidi has also been gearing up to support her husband, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, as he heads off on his band's European tour.

She was present at the German pop-rock band's rehearsal show in Berlin earlier in the month, cheering them on from the sidelines as her 33-year-old husband rocked out.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Seal with daughter Leni on the red carpet

The 49-year-old supermodel shared a slew of photographs and videos from the rehearsal show, throwing in a selfie of herself with her husband and the band's lead singer, Tom's twin brother Bill.

Seal and Heidi co-parent their four children - and are both primarily based in Los Angeles when they aren't on the road. Their oldest, Leni, now lives in New York City, studying at Parsons, which she has been enrolled at since September.

Seal made a brief reference to his ex-wife during a recent interview with E! News, where he opened up about his oldest child.

© Photo: Getty Images Seal has a close bond with his four children - pictured with daughter Leni

He said: "She walks through life with this type of humility that allows her to move so gracefully through it all and she has an innate understanding of people in general and people's feelings. So I'm kind of more impressed with everything that she is."

On him and Heidi's parenting skills, he added: "I'd like to think, as a parent, that we have—between her mother and myself—that we've instilled some of that in her. But she can do no wrong in my eyes and she's quite wonderful."

Seal and Heidi split in 2012 and their divorce was finalized in 2014. The hitmaker had previously spoken about co-parenting with the German model in a less positive light.

© Jon Kopaloff Seal co-parents his four children with ex-wife Heidi Klum

He told US Weekly: "It can be challenging. It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it's really easy and that's not a real challenge at all… But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces." Seal - who adopted Leni when she was a baby - has a close bond with all his children.

He met Heidi when she was just two weeks pregnant with Leni, whose biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. During a red carpet appearance with Leni in 2021 for the premiere of The Harder They Fall, Seal had the sweetest words to say about his daughter.

© Photo: Instagram Heidi with her sons

He told Entertainment Tonight of their close bond: "It's always been like this, from the day I met your mother. She [Heidi] was two weeks pregnant with this beautiful woman. We have always had this bond."

Seal and Heidi Klum with their children

© Clive Brunskill Heidi Klum and Seal share four children together

