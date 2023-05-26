Rebel Wilson flaunts her incredible physique in green gown after revealing 80 pound weightloss

Basking in the spotlight of the illustrious 76th Cannes Film Festival, Rebel Wilson flaunted her incredible physique in a stunning ensemble.

The 43-year-old Pitch Perfect actress shimmered in a strapless dark green gown, perfectly sculpting her figure.

Her choice of attire accentuated her elegance, with the floor-length dress featuring an exquisite ruched detail at the side. Rebel further adorned her ensemble with a show-stopping necklace teeming with radiant green and pink gemstones.

© David M. Benett Rebel Wilson attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023

Maintaining an air of refined simplicity, the Australian sensation wore a single gold ring, set with a beautiful pink stone. The minimalist choice of jewellery allowed her stunning gown and flawless makeup to truly shine.

The actress opted for a tasteful palette with rosy blush and a bold, glossy rouge lip, accented with an iridescent green eyeshadow to match her gown.

© Daniele Venturelli Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson attend the amfAR Cannes Gala

Rebel's signature platinum locks cascaded in soft waves, parted at the side, adding to her overall glamorous appeal. Her radiant smile beamed towards her fiancé Ramona Agruma, adding a charming touch to her magnificent appearance.

Indeed, Rebel's dedicated 'Year of Health' brought forth impressive results, with the star losing close to 80 pounds and successfully reaching her goal weight. However, the joyous glimmer in her eyes hinted at a deeper sense of fulfilment derived from her new lifestyle changes.

© Victor Boyko Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson are loved up in Cannes

© David M. Benett Rebel has lost over 80 pounds

A glimpse into Rebel's Instagram account reflects her exciting life post-weight loss. Not only is she basking in the success of her movie, Senior Year, which ascended to Netflix's number one spot in a mere three days, but she also enjoyed the honour of hosting the BAFTAs, and has been busy globetrotting.

"I’ve been showing off my bod on Instagram shamelessly,” Rebel shared candidly in an interview with People. Her inspiring journey towards improved health and fitness has been very public, not shying away from discussing her struggles with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), a condition known to affect fertility.

© Steve Granitz Rebel in 2015 at American Music Awards

In a heart-to-heart with People, Rebel confessed that a conversation with her fertility doctor in 2019 was a turning point for her. After learning that her chances of successfully harvesting and freezing her eggs would improve significantly with weight loss, she was initially taken aback. However, she said, “It's almost like I didn't think of my own needs. I thought of a future child's needs that really inspired me to get healthier."

© NBC Rebel in 2017

Rebel addressed rumours linking her weight loss to the Mayr method, a century-old diet by Austrian physician Dr. Franz Xaver Mayr, emphasising that she has "NEVER endorsed any diet pills or magic weight loss pills."

© NBC Rebel Wilson with Jimmy Fallon in 2013

Her Instagram also features a candid post about a recent vacation where she gained a few pounds.

"But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself. It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself," she mused, underlining her overall wellness journey's message: "YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself Be the best version of you."

