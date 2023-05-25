Rebel Wilson looks phenomenal in sailor outfit as she steps to Cannes yacht party after recently welcoming first child

Riding high on the waves of success, Rebel Wilson was the picture of nautical elegance as she threw a lavish yacht party at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

The gathering celebrated her directorial debut in the upcoming film, The Deb.

The Pitch Perfect star, 43, looked every bit the seafaring fashionista in a smart black-and-white suit.

The sophisticated ensemble beautifully outlined her newly slimmed-down figure, while her blonde tresses were neatly gathered into a low, sweeping ponytail, indicating she was ready to command the event.

© David M. Benett Rebel Wilson attends a party to celebrate the launch of Rebel's forthcoming film and directorial debut The Deb"

The yacht was buzzing with celebrities joining the Mamma Mia-style extravaganza. Robbie Williams, the Take That frontman, added an explosion of color with a striking rainbow suit, while Sting and Trudie showed their affection, posing for pictures by the stunning blue waters.

The Deb, which is set to start production in September, is a cinematic adaptation of the Australian musical comedy.

© David M. Benett Rebel looks phenomenal in sailor inspired dress after 77 pound weight loss

The film revolves around high school outcast Taylah and her feminist cousin Maeve at a debutante ball. Amanda Ghost, Len Blavatnik, and Gregor Cameron are the producers.

Rebel, in addition to making her directorial debut, is set to star in the film. As the party got underway, guests treated themselves to a live performance of some of the musical numbers from the film, culminating in a lively splash into the sea, still fully clothed.

Among the guests, Culture Club's Boy George, 61, looked effortlessly stylish in a grey hat and marbled shirt as he enjoyed a cocktail.

© David M. Benett (L to R) Trudie Styler, Rebel Wilson and Sting attend a party hosted by Rebel Wilson

Adam Lambert, 41, looked eye-catching with his large sunglasses and pink pyjama-style outfit, while singer Ella Henderson, 27, embraced an all-black ensemble, sporting a jacket with dramatic balloon sleeves and a daring middle cut-out.

Later, Rebel made a radiant transformation into a red cocktail dress, further enhancing the vibrant array of outfits present at the party.

Speaking about her directorial venture, Rebel told Variety Magazine, "Because I’ve been on set and have done so many musicals, you kind of pick up things like how to shoot a musical number and how to do the soundtrack, because you’re there and you’re part of it."

© David M. Benett Rebel changes into a red frock later on

The glamorous party came days after Rebel stole the show with her stunning weight loss, clad in a figure-hugging blue evening dress as she attended the Women In Motion Award with fiancée Ramona Agruma on Sunday.

The duo looked more in love than ever as they graced the Kerin Women in Motion Award in Cannes.

© David M. Benett (L to R) Natalie Abbott, Charlotte MacInnes, Rebel Wilson and Stevie Jean dance

Rebel looked radiant in an elegant navy blue dress featuring intricate detailing around the waist and shoulders.

The actress flaunted her impressive weight loss transformation, having shed 77 pounds over the past two years.

© Photo: Getty Images Rebel is engaged to Ramona

Her look was completed with a YSL black clutch, a simple silver bracelet, and her trademark blonde locks left to cascade over her shoulders.

Ramona looked equally stunning in a one-shouldered lilac gown paired with silver heels. The couple, visibly smitten, were seen holding hands and beaming at the cameras.

The love story of Rebel and Ramona, 42, owner of the sustainable clothing brand Lemon Ve Limon, has been blossoming since their introduction by a mutual friend in late 2021.

Rebel Wilson later changed into a gorgeous black evening dress

The couple's engagement was announced in February, with Rebel sharing heart-warming photos of her Disneyland proposal.

Fans were further delighted when Rebel announced the birth of their daughter, Royce Lillian, born via surrogate, a few months later.

