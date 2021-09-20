Rebel Wilson emerges from the water Bond girl style in incredible swimsuit photo If only everyone came out of the water looking this good...

Rebel Wilson has been mesmerizing fans lately with some of her beachy shots as she rang in her 41st birthday, but her latest picture might just be her most incredible yet.

The actress shared a photograph on her Instagram of herself emerging out of the water with her hair swept to the side and a pair of shades in true Baywatch fashion.

She also donned an amazing black one-piece swimsuit that fit her to absolute perfection and showed off her phenomenal figure.

Rebel simply captioned the photo with a black heart and "#RebelIsland," pointing out that this was one of the several shoots she conducted while celebrating her birthday via a tropical vacation.

Fans instantly started flooding the comments with flame emojis and one commented, "BOND GIRL," with another saying, "FIERCEEEEEE is the word."

A third wrote, "Absolutely gorgeous," and one added, "Move over Elle McPherson! Rebs is in the house!"

Rebel's swimsuit photo left the jaws of fans on the floor

The Pitch Perfect star shared several show-stopping moments from her birthday celebrations, but none caught the eye of fans quite like Rebel as a mermaid.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram to share the snapshot recently, showing her transformed into a mermaid "siren."

Rebel could be seen reclining on an inflatable clam shell, looking incredible in a black dress complete with a sheer skirt, and an intricate tiara.

She explained to her followers, "I wanted to end Rebel Island with a 'Shipwrecked Mermaid' themed party.

She continued, "I feel like turning 40, I've weathered a lot of storms in my life (malaria, being kidnapped, being bullied, fertility struggles, emotional eating, overcoming shyness, having no money) but somehow I've managed to thrive, to find my inner 'siren'…"

The actress emerged as a mermaid siren for a grand birthday photoshoot

The Australian actress was quickly inundated with messages of love and support from her fans. "Ariel has nothing on you!" one told Rebel, while a second shared, "Proud of you my friend and know it's just the beginning of even more greatness!!!"

A number of followers noted a likeness to another star - "You look like Daryl Hannah from the movie Splash!"

